Governor Ron DeSantis and DCF Celebrate November as National Adoption Month in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – This month, Governor Ron DeSantis signed a proclamation recognizing November as National Adoption Month in Florida, an annual observance to celebrate the thousands of children who are adopted from foster care and bring awareness to the many children who are still waiting to find forever families.

“This month is one of gratitude for the more than 2,600 families that adopted children from our foster care system this past year,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Not only am I thankful for these adoptive parents but also for the many partners, advocates and child welfare professionals across the state who work tirelessly to ensure children have the opportunity to lead happy, stable lives through adoption.”

“Every child deserves to have a caring and loving environment to grow and learn. I’ve had the honor of witnessing adoption ceremonies in Florida, and the joy, care and love between the families was overwhelming,” said First Lady Casey DeSantis. “National Adoption Month is an important time to recognize those who provide loving homes for children. By expanding your family through adoption, you are enriching a young life and allowing them to reach their full potential.”

“The Department of Children and Families (DCF) has put a great emphasis on strengthening biological families with robust supports and services, but we still have children in need of permanent, safe homes,” said DCF Secretary Shevaun Harris. “There are approximately 4,500 children in need or going through the process of adoption right now, with around 800 who don’t have an identified potential adoptive family yet. I urge Floridians to consider adoption from the dependency system.”

“Adoption Month is such an important time,” said Amanda Cruce, President of Florida’s Foster/Adoptive Parent Association. “It brings children, families and communities together to support each other. Adoption isn’t a simple joining but the work of many to bring interconnected children and systems together. Florida FAPA is so thankful for the support on the national, state and local level to make these connections a well-loved reality.”

In fiscal year 2020-2021, DCF reports that more than 3,800 children were adopted through foster care. Throughout the month, Florida’s Community-Based Care agencies will host family events and adoption finalization ceremonies in celebration of National Adoption Month. Individuals who are interested in adopting children from foster care can visit AdoptFlorida.org to learn more about the process.

###