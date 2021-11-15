NC ALE Awarded Agency of the Year by National Association

Today, the Department of Public Safety, North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Division was awarded the Agency of the Year by the National Liquor Law Enforcement Association at their Annual Conference in Montgomery, Alabama.

Over 30 local, state, federal and campus law enforcement agencies were represented at the Conference. NC ALE was one of a few agencies who were recognized for the hard work and dedication to the field of alcohol law enforcement.

The NLLEA Alcohol Law Enforcement Agency of the Year Award is given to an agency that has demonstrated agency effectiveness through the implementation of innovative programs, community and media recognition, and model training programs, practices and strategies.

ALE demonstrated this through the implementation of proactive enforcement targeting illegal alcohol outlets, preforming licensee inspections, maintaining training for licensees through web-based platforms, sharing training with colleagues on alcohol home delivery compliance, securing partnerships for the investigation of fraudulent identifications, and the use of two specialized units to target nuisance locations and illegal gambling.

“Our personnel rose to meet the challenges of the past year by innovating and holding themselves to the highest of standards for our profession. I have personally witnessed and heard countless stories of our employees going above and beyond their duties in service of others,” said Bryan House, Director of Alcohol Law Enforcement. “I am extremely proud of their accomplishments as well as having our State recognized for this important award.”