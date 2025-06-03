MEDIA ADVISORY: NCDPS Partners With Scotland County Memorial Library for NC S.A.F.E. Week of Action Event

What: NC S.A.F.E. Week of Action Event Hosted by Scotland County Memorial Library

Where: Scotland County Memorial Library, 312 W. Church St., Laurinburg, NC

When: Wednesday, June 4, from 3 to 5 p.m. ET

On Wednesday, June 4, the N.C. Department of Public Safety (NCDPS) will be assisting the Scotland County Memorial Library with its annual Laurinburg Community Day during NC S.A.F.E.’s third annual Week of Action. NC S.A.F.E. will distribute free gun locks and other materials to members of the community at this event, which will be attended by other community partners.

NCDPS launched NC S.A.F.E. (Secure All Firearms Effectively) in response to an alarming number of deaths of children and youths caused by firearm injury and a surge in firearm theft. This statewide initiative is designed to raise awareness of the importance of safe firearm storage.

Firearms are now the leading cause of injury-related death for children and youth in North Carolina. In the 2024–2025 school year, at least four teenagers died from gun violence in Scotland County. NC S.A.F.E. wants to teach North Carolinians that taking simple steps, like locking your weapons, can make communities safer and avoid preventable tragedies.

Members of the media should contact ncsafe@ncdps.gov with any questions or interview requests related to this event. A full NC S.A.F.E. media kit, including prerecorded video responses to frequently asked questions; key facts and statistics; and other resources for members of the media is available at ncsafe.org/about.

North Carolinians can find more information about effectively and safely securing their guns at ncsafe.org.

About NC S.A.F.E.: There is an urgent need for North Carolinians to safely secure their firearms. This simple act can dramatically reduce gun theft, suicide attempts and youth violence, and can increase the safety of North Carolina families and their communities. NC S.A.F.E. (Secure All Firearms Effectively) is a statewide initiative designed to raise awareness of the importance of safe firearm storage. Established in 2023, the program provides resources on best practices for firearm storage and safety. NC S.A.F.E. is not associated with any advocacy-based initiatives related to gun laws or regulations.