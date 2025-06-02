NCDPS and TSA Host Firearm Safety Event at Charlotte Douglas International Airport During NC S.A.F.E. Week of Action

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NCDPS) and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at Charlotte Douglas International Airport hosted a firearm safety event on Monday, June 2, as part of the third annual NC S.A.F.E. (Secure All Firearms Effectively) Week of Action. TSA officers provided travelers with important information about gun safety in airports and demonstrated the proper way to pack a firearm for air travel.

The event is part of NC S.A.F.E.’s ongoing commitment to reducing gun-related incidents in North Carolina by educating the public on responsible firearm storage and handling—especially in high-traffic travel locations.

“Promoting secure firearm storage and safe travel habits is essential to keeping North Carolinians safe,” said DPS Deputy Secretary William Lassiter. “This partnership with TSA allows us to reach travelers at a critical point of contact and ensure that everyone understands the law and best practices when traveling with firearms.”

In January and February of 2025, TSA officers detected 50 firearms at security checkpoints across North Carolina, an increase of 18 firearms compared to the same period in 20241. Every firearm found was loaded, and in 26 cases, a round was chambered. At Charlotte Douglas International Airport, 27 firearms were detected in January and February alone, placing the airport fifth among U.S. airports so far in 2025. For all of 2024, Charlotte Douglas ranked 13th nationwide with 117 firearm detections2.

The demonstration at Charlotte Douglas International Airport highlighted both the steps required for compliant firearm transport and the serious safety risks posed by unsecured weapons.

“As we look ahead to our summer travel season, we want to remind passengers of the safe, legal, and correct way to travel with a firearm,” TSA Federal Security Director for Charlotte Douglas International Airport Greg Hawko said. “Bringing a firearm to the checkpoint is a careless, expensive mistake that increases risks to passengers and airport employees. Responsible firearm owners must familiarize themselves with regulations regarding where their weapons can and cannot be carried.”

Visit the TSA website for instructions on how to properly travel with a firearm. For more information on the safe storage of firearms, visit ncsafe.org.

1Transportation Security Administration. (2025, March 4). 50 firearms detected by TSA at North Carolina airports in first two months of 2025. https://www.tsa.gov/news/press/releases/2025/03/04/50-firearms-detected-tsa-north-carolina-airports-first-two-months

2Transportation Security Administration. (2025, January 15). North Carolina airports see increase in firearm detections in 2024. https://www.tsa.gov/news/press/releases/2025/01/15/north-carolina-airports-see-increase-firearm-detections-2024

