BlueFletch Joins the Panasonic XCELERATE Software Application Developer Program for TOUGHBOOK Mobile Solutions
The XCELERATE program helps BlueFletch bring innovative security management solutions to rugged workforce devices
BlueFletch, today announced its partnership with Panasonic System Solutions Company of North America in joining the company's XCELERATE Software Application Developer Program for TOUGHBOOK®. The XCELERATE program provides the opportunity to work closer with Panasonic and its expansive partner ecosystem. Specifically, this partnership delivers customized TOUGHBOOK mobile solutions to organizations deploying rugged Android™ devices.
— Richard Makerson, CEO of BlueFletch
With access to industry-leading technology, BlueFletch broadens its ability to innovate the customer’s workforce productivity through offering the BlueFletch EMS toolset to customers deploying Panasonic TOUGHBOOK® rugged devices. Features such as single sign-on (SSO) for applications, rapid re-authentication methods, custom launchers with integration to third-party identity providers, and granular-level security controls, allow for enterprise-grade security management.
“We are excited to participate in the XCELERATE Software Application Developer Program,” said Richard Makerson, CEO of BlueFletch. “By working with Panasonic, we are able to better deliver comprehensive workforce device security management solutions tailored to the needs of our customers and ultimately, address current market demands.”
“We are committed to innovating and supporting our partners and customers across all industries, regardless of form factors or operating system,” said Jim Dempsey, director of U.S. business development and partnerships at Panasonic. “As we look at how our customers are using our solutions, it’s critical to ensure that the applications being run on our industry-leading rugged mobile devices get the job done. For us, this program marks the next iteration of our continued investment in our partners and relationships with the software application developer community to better serve the industries that rely on our support.”
As part of the XCELERATE Software Application Developer Program partners have access to the following services:
● Access to SDK and API libraries for simplified and scalable innovation for customers
● Technical and engineering support to help facilitate application development and quickly resolve issues
● Demonstration units to support initial and ongoing development, testing, and certification, giving customers confidence applications are field-ready
● Market strategy support and deployment goals
For more information on the XCELERATE Software Application Developer Program, visit https://na.panasonic.com/us/computers-tablets-handhelds/toughbook-solutions/xcelerate-software-application-developer-program.
About BlueFletch
Based in Atlanta, BlueFletch is an award-winning innovator in the mobile industry, focused on helping enterprises secure, manage, and support their shared and rugged workforce devices. Founded in 2008, BlueFletch is trusted by the Fortune 1000 in retail, transportation, healthcare, logistics, and warehousing as well as organizations worldwide to help ensure their digital transformation or mobility management initiatives are effective and secure. Learn more at https://www.bluefletch.com.
About XCELERATE Software Application Developer Program
The XCELERATE Software Application Developer Program for TOUGHBOOK marks an evolution of Panasonic’s continued investment in the partner ecosystem focusing on the relationships with the software developer community. The program advances Panasonic’s long-standing commitment to innovating and supporting partners and customers across all industries, regardless of form factor or operating system. For ISV partnerships, Panasonic supports a flexible tier-based program that offers partners three options based on their market strategy and goal.
About Panasonic Corporation of North America
Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is committed to creating a better life and a
better world by enabling its business-to-business customers through innovations in Sustainable Energy,
Immersive Entertainment, Integrated Supply Chains and Mobility Solutions. The company is the principal
North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand’s Top 100
Best Global Brands of 2020, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses,
government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic’s ideas and
innovations at www.na.panasonic.com/us.
