Travel Advisory: Sandy Bottom Bridge in Coventry Reopens to Two-Way Traffic

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) today reopened the Sandy Bottom Bridge in Coventry to two-way traffic, removing a temporary traffic signal that had been in place since May 2020.

RIDOT is replacing this 90-year-old, structurally deficient bridge which carries 16,000 vehicles per day on Sandy Bottom Road (Route 33) over the Pawtuxet River. The $8.8 million project is being done in phases to keep traffic flowing and maintain access to all businesses on Sandy Bottom Road.

This initial phase of construction replaced the southbound side of the bridge, however it is now wide enough for two-way traffic. With traffic now shifted off the northbound portion, RIDOT can proceed with its demolition and replacement. That work will be ongoing through the 2022 construction season. The entire project finishes in fall 2023 with ADA-compliant sidewalks on each side and improved drainage and stormwater management.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The replacement of the Sandy Bottom Bridge is made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.