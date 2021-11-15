Rhode Island State Police Investigate Fatal Crash On Route 95 South in Providence

Earlier this morning, at 5:19 AM, Troopers from the Lincoln Woods Barracks, as well as members from the Providence Fire Department, responded to calls for a crash involving two vehicles on Route 95 South in the City of Providence.

The investigation revealed that a Honda Civic, operated by Roger A. Hall, age 52, of Providence, was traveling on Route 95 South in the City of Providence. At a point approximately five hundred feet north of Exit 18 (Thurbers Avenue), Hall lost control of his vehicle and veered left, consequently striking the jersey barrier located in the center median. As a result, the Honda came to rest in the high speed lane facing southwest.

A Ford F-150 was traveling in the high speed lane at a distance behind and approaching the crash scene. The operator of the pickup was unable to stop in time and the front end of the Ford struck the front passenger side of the Honda. Hall was transported to Rhode Island Hospital by Providence Rescue and was later pronounced deceased by hospital staff. The operator of the Ford was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life threatening injuries and later released.

Troopers from the Reconstruction Unit as well as the Forensic Services Unit also responded.

The crash remains under investigation and any witnesses are asked to contact the Lincoln Woods Barracks at 401-444-1100.

Media Contact: Lieutenant Charles LeValley, 401-444-1100