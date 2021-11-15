STP and STC announce the release of the newly developed EHS audit protocol for France 2021
Latest EHS Regulations Updates Assist Companies to Achieve EHS ComplianceVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Latest EHS Regulations Updates Assist Companies to Achieve EHS ComplianceSTP ComplianceEHS (STP) and Specialty Technical Consultants (STC) announce the release of its recently updated EHS protocol for France 2021. This audit protocol, which covers relevant national EHS requirements, was previously updated in October 2019. The regulatory date for the current release is June 2021.
Leading companies around the world use EHS audit protocols to understand the scope of their EHS regulatory obligations and rapidly collect, share, archive, and export audit findings in a cost-effective manner. EHS audit protocols are prepared by STC in partnership with STP and continue to focus on those national (plus, in some cases, regional or provincial) EHS requirements that have site-specific applications for manufacturing operations. As a leading EHS management consulting firm with a global network of experienced EHS teaming partners, STC has in-depth knowledge and technical expertise of local/regional EHS requirements.
STP and STC maintain leading-edge EHS audit protocols for more than 50 jurisdictions. The protocol documents are written in English and are available in MS Word, Adobe Acrobat, and Excel formats, as well as through STP's web-based portal or can be integrated into an existing company platform. Using the protocols' custom templates and advanced functionality features, auditors can easily track audit findings and manage data over time to improve compliance, risk management, and safety performance. In addition, STP's formatting is compatible with leading risk management and sustainability platform providers.
Highlights of selected legislation covered in the newly developed protocol include:
Order of 10 September 2020 relating to the General Requirements Applicable to InstallationsCovered by the Authorization Regime Under Headings 2430 (Preparation of Paper Pulp Excluding Activities Classified Under Heading 3610a), 3610a (Manufacturing, in Industrial Installations, Pulp from Wood or Other Fibrous Materials), and 3610b (Manufacturing, in Industrial Installations, of Paper or Cardboard, with a Production Capacity Greater than 20 Tonnes Per Day) of the Nomenclature Installations Classified for Environmental Protection establish specific requirements for the production of paper, including waste management requirements. It repealed and replaced the Order of 3 April 2020 on the same topic.
Order of 24 September 2020 on Storage of Flammable Liquids in Mobile Containers Operated in an Installation Classified for the Protection of the Environment Subject to Authorization specifies requirements for mobile storage of flammable liquids at installations that operate according to an authorization. The Order repealed and replaced the Order of 16 July 2012.
Order of 31 May 2021 Specifying the Contents of Waste, Excavated Soil and Sediment Registers Described in Articles R. 541-43 and R. 541-43-1 of the Environmental Code establishes the details of the register relating to waste generators, consignors, and transporters, as defined by Articles R. 541-43 and R. 541-43-14 of the Environmental Code. It repealed and replaced the Order of 29 February 2012 on the same topic.
Regulation (EU) 2019/1021 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 20 June 2019
on Persistent Organic Pollutants repeals and replaces Regulation (EC) No. 850/2004 on Persistent
Organic Pollutants as of 14 July 2019. This Regulation addresses requirements, restrictions, and prohibitions pertaining to the placement on the market and the management of wastes relating to persistent organic pollutants and subject to the Stockholm Convention on Persistent Organic Pollutants. In comparison to the repealed Regulation, it expands and further harmonizes existing requirements.
European Agreement Concerning the International Carriage of Dangerous Goods by Road (ADR 2021), 30 September 1957 as amended through 1 January 2021 establishes rules for the movement of dangerous goods by road that are applicable to those European States that have agreed to the ADR (most of the European States/Countries). This 2021 version of the Agreement replaces the 2019 version of the Agreement.
Order of 23 October 2020 relating to the Measurements Carried Out Within the Framework of the Risk Assessment and to the Verifications of the Effectiveness of the Means of Prevention Put in Place Within the Framework of the Protection of Workers Against the Risks Due to Ionizing Radiation specifies the technical inspections and periodicity for inspections of equipment generating ionizing radiation or using sealed sources and use of unsealed sources. This Order repealed and replaced Order 21 May 2010.
For more information on this release, click here.
For more information on all International EHS audit protocols offered by STP, click here.
About STP ComplianceEHS
STP ComplianceEHS (STP) produces technical resource guides covering environmental, health & safety, transportation, business practices, standards, and law, offering comprehensive guidance on key compliance and regulatory issues. STP is a division of Glacier Media Inc., a Canadian information communications company that provides primary and essential information in print, electronic and online media. Glacier's Business and Professional Information Group publishes directories, technical manuals, research and development materials, medical education, electronic databases, investment information, and specialty websites.
About Specialty Technical Consultants
Specialty Technical Consultants, Inc. (STC) is a specialized management consulting firm that enhances environmental health and safety (EHS) performance. Through its consulting services, STC partners with clients to strengthen management systems' design and implementation and identifies needs and implements solutions to meet business objectives. Services provided include EHS compliance support, risk assessment, EHS auditing, corporate responsibility and sustainability, EHS management systems development and implementation, EHS regulatory information tools, and EHS training.
Natalie Elster
STP ComplianceEHS
+1 604-983-3434
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn