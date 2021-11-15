2021-11-15 14:06:36.577 Lewis County Man Wins $37,500 Show Me Cash Prize

2021-11-15 14:06:36.577

A Lewis County man won a $37,500 Show Me Cash prize after his ticket matched all five numbers drawn in the Aug. 16 drawing. The Quick Pick ticket was purchased at Ayerco, 1700 Oak St. in Canton, with the winning number combination of 9, 16, 21, 27 and 38. The winner claimed his prize at the Lottery’s Jefferson City office on Oct. 22.

Because another winning ticket also matched all five numbers drawn, each of the winning tickets was worth half of the $75,000 jackpot. The other winning ticket was sold at Apple Market, 11501 E. 63rd St., in Raytown.

Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won. This ticket was the 35th jackpot-winning ticket out of a total of 46 winning Show Me Cash tickets sold in 2021 so far.

In FY21, players in Lewis County won more than $1.2 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $130,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $563,000 in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.