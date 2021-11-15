Connect Wyoming Program is Open for Applications

The Wyoming Business Council (WBC) opened the application portal for the Connect Wyoming program today at 10 a.m. Applications will be accepted until Jan. 3, 2022, from internet service providers (ISP) proposing qualifying projects.

Applications will be reviewed in mid-January. Information and costs provided in the applications will help WBC staff better understand the level of funding necessary to cover the broadband needs across the state and will be included in the requests to the Legislature for funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) or other federal infrastructure funding received by the State of Wyoming.

Governor Mark Gordon authorized the WBC to move forward on the first phase of the state’s Drive Goal #4, which focuses on broadband infrastructure initiatives across the state, by opening the Connect Wyoming program for applications.

The program is designed to provide infrastructure funding to improve broadband access to unserved and underserved areas across the state and is contingent upon legislative appropriations. All infrastructure will be installed, owned, and operated by the applicant.

“The Connect Wyoming program will further my commitment to ensuring that these one-time federal funds are invested in a way that will provide a long-term benefit to Wyoming citizens,” Governor Mark Gordon said. “This program will provide high-speed broadband service across areas of the state that need it most. Investing wisely will improve access for residents, businesses, local governments, and healthcare facilities.”

Interested applicants must provide mapping information to the Wyoming Broadband Map in addition to completing the application. The application, along with program information, mapping guidelines, evaluation criteria, and a sample contract are available at wyomingbusiness.org/ connectwyoming.

Program rules and rules regarding Confidential Provider Information may be viewed at rules.wyo.gov under Business Council and the “Broadband Development Grant Program” (click on proposed rules).

For more information, contact connectwyoming@wyo.gov .

