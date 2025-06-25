Wyoming Business Council Board Holds Special Board Meeting June 30, 2025

Cheyenne, Wyo. – The Wyoming Business Council (WBC) Board of Directors will hold a special meeting via Zoom on Monday, June 30, 2025, from 3:30 to 4 p.m.

This Special Meeting is called for the consideration of a time-sensitive contract amendment with Columbia Telecommunications Corporation (CTC Technology and Energy) for the continued administration of the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program.

No further business will be addressed at this meeting. A full agenda and board materials are available on the WBC website.

Anyone wishing to join the meeting may do so at wbc.pub/Special_Mtg or by calling 1.669.900.6833; enter Meeting ID 295-704-768 (no PIN required, press # when prompted). If joining by phone, please note that your ability to interact with the board may be limited due to system limitations.

Members of the public who wish to speak during the June 30 special board meeting should email [email protected] before 4 p.m. on Friday, June 27, stating their name. Comments will only be received for the specific item on the Special Meeting agenda. No other topics will be discussed.

The next regular meeting of the WBC Board of Directors is scheduled to be held in Sheridan, Wyoming, on September 9 and 10, 2025.