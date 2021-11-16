MetroMultiMedia and Sirk Productions Partnership to Expand Digital Content & Marketing Services for Live & Hybrid Events

Partnership announced between New Jersey Based MetroMultiMedia and Sirk Productions to expand digital content and marketing services for live and hybrid events.

Together we have almost 40 years of audio-visual experience and that makes this partnership an absolute winning combination.” — Marc Perez, CEO, Sirk Productions.

PARAMUS, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MetroMultimedia (MMM) is pleased to announce a partnership with Emmy® Award-Winning Sirk Productions (Sirk) to expand digital content and marketing services for live and hybrid events. The two groups have complementary operating entities that will support the vision of a new model for conference and meeting production that includes live, virtual and hybrid elements.

“The credit for the concept lies in a post-pandemic model that will, by all accounts, change the way people meet - permanently. The traditional audio-visual elements required of an in-person event have evolved to include high-quality video content, animation and editing,” said Bruno Giaccio, CEO of MMM. “When Marc (Perez) and I spoke about the changing landscape, we quickly realized our products and services are entirely complementary to the new way of producing conferences. We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Marc and his team at Sirk.”

"Joining forces with Bruno and his team at MMM is an exciting and evolutionary step into new creative heights for Sirk and will allow us to expand what is possible by fusing the technology of live and hybrid events into the limitless possibilities of 21st Century visual storytelling and marketing,” said Marc Perez, CEO, Sirk Productions. “Together we have almost 40 years of audio-visual experience and that makes this partnership an absolute winning combination.”

As a provider of reliable, cutting-edge audio-visual services to conference and meeting producers nationwide, MetroMultiMedia has been at the forefront of the virtual conference production since March of 2020 and has been providing audio-visual services since 2006. With the addition of Sirk’s expertise in digital marketing, video production and storytelling, the new partnership will provide a turnkey solution to any organization seeking to maintain their virtual event audiences while safely returning to in-person events.

As of this story, terms are undisclosed, but the partnership will be activated immediately.

For more information, contact:

Bruno Giaccio, CEO, MetroMultimedia

BrunogMMM@metromultimedia.com

Phone:

About Us:

MetroMultimedia have been leaders in live event production since 2006 delivering innovative and technical solutions to clients nationwide. Committed to offering the absolute best in audiovisual production services, MetroMultimedia delivers creative and technical expertise designed to elevate events into memorable experiences from special events and galas to meetings, conventions, and trade shows. Visit www.metromultimedia.com

Sirk is an Emmy® Award-Winning digital agency that combines great creative with analytical data to engage viewers, increase brand awareness and drive sales. We are led by filmmakers, marketers and designers who specialize in creating experiences across multiple platforms. Our creatives and management have years of experience managing campaigns, producing films and television shows, and creating content with the likes of LG, Konami, Hover-1, Abrams Books, Combate Global, GlaxoSmithKline, Altec Lansing, HMH Publishing, Vivitar, Univision, Paramount+ and many more. Visit www.sirkproductions.com