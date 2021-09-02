SOPRANOS SESSIONS, a Celebration of the Iconic Show, Is Coming Exclusively from Cinemas to Fans Directly This Friday

My Dinner with Alan: A Sopranos Session The Last Supper: A Sopranos Session David Chase: A Sopranos Session

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sirk Productions, in association with Abrams Books, CinEvents, and IKA Collective, announces SOPRANOS SESSIONS, a three film celebration of the legendary TV show, is coming to VOD worldwide this Friday, September 3rd. The exclusive release, directly to fans, is in preparation for THE SOPRANO's prequel film THE MANY SAINTS OF NEWARK.

After a successful and unique 130 screen, triple-feature, national theatrical release, Sirk will go directly to THE SOPRANOS fans with this special streaming release. These three films directed by Kristian Fraga offer the fans unique insights from the Critics, the Cast & the Creator about the industry-changing, multi-award-winning series THE SOPRANOS, which is still consistently referred to today as one of the best television series of all time. Each film is offered for $3.99, or all three films can be rented together for $9.99.

In the first film, MY DINNER WITH ALAN: A SOPRANOS SESSION, acclaimed TV critics Matt Zoller Seitz and Alan Sepinwall discuss the state of television, psychiatry, gangsterism, their 20-year friendship, and covering THE SOPRANOS for the Newark Star-Ledger, Tony Soprano’s hometown paper.

The second film, THE LAST SUPPER: A SOPRANOS SESSION, is an intimate dinner at Il Cortile with key members of the cast of THE SOPRANOS- Federico Castellucio, Arthur J. Nascarella, Vincent Pastore, and Vincent Curatola, as they reminisce about the show and how the cast used to dine at the very same restaurant after their characters had been killed off.

The third film, DAVID CHASE: A SOPRANOS SESSION, treats fans to an exclusive and rare interview with the show’s creator, David Chase. He talks about his childhood memories of Newark, the vision behind the series, and experiencing THE SOPRANOS on the big screen.

For more information please visit: https://celebratethesopranos.com/

About Sirk Productions

Founded in 1997, Sirk Productions is an award winning NYC-based production company and marketing agency dedicated to producing and distributing content that inspires and entertains. Sirk believes in the strength of storytelling and embracing the disruptive advantage of technology. For over 20 years, Sirk has produced acclaimed films, television shows, and branded content seen around the world.

CREDITS:

SOPRANOS SESSIONS

CinEvents, IKA Collective & Abrams Books Presents A Sirk Production

Featuring: Matt Zoller Seitz, Alan Sepinwall, David Chase, Federico Castelluccio (Furio Guinta), Arthur J. Nascarella (Carlo Gervasi), Vincent Pastore (Salvatore 'Big Pussy' Bonpensiero), & Vincent Curatola (Johnny 'Sack' Sacramoni)

Directors of Photography Valentina Caniglia & Joe Foley

Co-Producers: Steven Alvarez & Veronica Wasserman

Executive Producers: Paul Colarusso, Joseph Evea & Ian Karr

Produced by Kristian Fraga, Jonathan Jacobson, Marc J. Perez & John L. Sikes

Directed by Kristian Fraga

#SopranosSessions #TheSopranos