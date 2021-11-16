Submit Release
Content Evolution Announces Online Community and Signals New Era of Open Collaboration

Content Evolution's new murmur[n]ation online community is open to members, affiliates, clients and friends of the federation.

RESEARCH TRIANGLE REGION, NC, USA, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Content Evolution today announces an online community for its members, clients and friends marking a new era of openness and collaboration.

The new Content Evolution online community will be called murmur[n]ation.

Murmuration is the word used to describe how starlings flock and flow in flight making coordinated yet leaderless patterns in the sky.

The adaptation of the word murmuration for the Content Evolution online community is adding “[n]” as an echo of the Content Evolution logo and by inference this is a nation/community of common professional interests that will create patterns of mutual benefit without direct or hierarchical leadership – and like a murmur in speech, murmur[n]ation is designed for “quietly changing the world.”

Content Evolution is a federation of companies and professionals chartered as a North Carolina Limited Liability Company (LLC) in 2002 and will celebrate its 20th anniversary in February. Content Evolution is a pioneer as a federated business model with primary practices in voice-of-people research, organization design and business models, brand strategy and ecosystems, and customer experience and design of presence – all in a coherent and connected continuum.

Content Evolution’s murmur[n]ation online community will be powered by an instance of Mighty Networks.

Interest in joining the murmur[n]ation online community starts with discovering Content Evolution and our network at www.contentevolution.net

