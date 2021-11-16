11:11 Systems Appoints Mark Shalhoub as Chief Financial Officer to Drive M&A Growth

11:11 Systems has an exciting vision to bring cloud, connectivity, and security under one umbrella for enterprise customers. I'm privileged to serve 11:11’s customers, team members, and shareholders.” — Mark Shalhoub, CFO, 11:11 Systems

FAIRFIELD, NJ, USA, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 11:11 Systems, a managed infrastructure solutions provider, announced today Mark Shalhoub joins its team as Chief Financial Officer. In this role, Shalhoub will be responsible for leading the company’s finance function, including driving growth through accretive M&A.

For the past 12 years, Mark held management positions at premier hedge funds, including Citadel Global Equities and SAC Capital Advisors, where he focused on managing multi-billion dollar portfolios of public equity investments in the industrial sector. Previously, Mark also served as Vice President of Investment Banking at Citi Global Markets specializing in M&A advisory and capital raising for both corporate clients and financial sponsors.

“11:11 Systems is in a hyper-growth phase as we leverage synergies to deliver on our powerful new ‘Rethink Connected’ model for customers,” says Brett Diamond, CEO of 11:11 Systems. “Mark’s extensive and diverse leadership in driving results in M&A and operational environments will be a vital contribution to our path forward.”

“11:11 Systems has an exciting vision and strategy to bring together cloud, connectivity, and security under one umbrella for enterprise customers,” says Mark Shalhoub, CFO of 11:11 Systems. “I feel privileged to have the opportunity to serve 11:11’s customers, team members, and shareholders.”

Early in his career, Mark spent over four years overseeing strategic and operational improvement projects for Fortune 500 clients at Monitor Group, a management consulting firm in Boston that is now owned by Deloitte.

Mark received a B.S. in Foreign Service from Georgetown University and an M.B.A. with a concentration in Finance from the MIT Sloan School of Management.

ABOUT 11:11 SYSTEMS

11:11 is invested in creating a new model empowering its customers and partners to “RETHINK CONNECTED”. Fully integrated, fully automated. All services, all activities, all data, all performance, powered on a single platform.

11:11 Systems is backed by Tiger Infrastructure Partners, a middle-market private equity firm that invests in growing infrastructure platforms targeting communications, energy transition, transportation, and related sectors, primarily located in North America and Europe.

