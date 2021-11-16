Canadian Tech Startup Wins Global Innovation Award
Ottawa-based company recognised for their smart asset tracking technology
OTTAWA, ON, CANADA, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Velavu today announced that it has been named a CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree in the Smart Cities category for its innovative asset tracking ecosystem. The announcement of this award is made ahead of CES 2022, the world's most influential technology event, happening Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas. The CES Innovation Awards program, organised by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honouring outstanding design and engineering in several consumer technology product categories.
— Rob Shudra
Each year, the CES Innovation Awards program selects winners across 27 product categories based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design, reviewed by an elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers, and more. This year the awards program received a record number of submissions.
Velavu is pioneering its consolidated asset management ecosystem that leverages multiple communication and positioning technologies typically built on separate systems into one seamless and automated platform. Combining technologies easily allows companies that have diverse tracking needs — long-distance global positioning and precise indoor or onsite tracking — to invest in one competitively-priced and easily integrated solution. The Velavu Ecosystem will be available for public purchase in early 2022.
Rob Shudra, Velavu Co-founder and Creative Director adds, "We are very proud of the acknowledgement and recognition of our technology from CES. Our mission with Velavu is to create an affordable tracking system that’s automated, intuitive and easy to scale. We designed our ecosystem so that any-sized business can benefit from our technology without breaking the bank or needing a background in tech to operate. We’re looking forward to helping industries like agriculture and construction move their operations to the next level.”
Velavu representatives will be attending CES 2022 in Las Vegas in January and exhibiting their products at Eureka Park during the conference.
About Velavu
Velavu is a technology company founded in 2020 and headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Velavu creates custom trackers, sensors and software solutions for enterprise asset management and tracking.
For more information, please visit www.velavu.com or contact michelle@velavu.com for direct inquiries.
