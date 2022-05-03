OTTAWA FIRM WINS DEPARTMENT OF NATIONAL DEFENCE CONTRACT
DND awards Brash Inc. funding for at sea personnel tracking proof of concept
...this challenge in particular caught our interest because we could incorporate & modify an internal side project turned start up on a very worthy cause— keeping the members of our armed forces safe.”OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Through the Innovation for Defence Excellence and Security (IDEaS) program, the Department of National Defence and the Canadian Armed Forces awarded Brash Inc. a contract to test and prototype a personnel tracking system on board naval vessels.
— Richard Beranek
On behalf of the Royal Canadian Navy, the Department of National Defence Canada awarded Brash Inc. $199,859 to research, develop, and test a proof-of-concept system of proprietary devices and software that provides the ability to rapidly locate and identify personnel inside ships at critical moments. Solutions must also enhance and automate record keeping and day-to-day activities aboard navy vessels. Brash Inc. proposed modifying their award-winning asset tracking system turned spinoff company, Velavu, to meet the requirements of this innovation challenge— titled “We Sea You: Digital Tracking and Accounting on Navy Vessels”.
“We are absolutely honoured to be one of the teams selected for this challenge. We’ve worked on a few innovation challenges from different branches of the Canadian Government,” explains Richard Beranek, Managing Partner at Brash Inc., “but this challenge in particular caught our interest because we could incorporate and modify an internal side project turned start up on a very worthy cause— keeping the members of our armed forces safe.”
Brash Inc., a product development firm headquartered in Ottawa, competed in the Innovation for Defence Excellence and Security program that funds and accelerates the Canadian defence innovation ecosystem. Innovators propose viable solutions to challenges faced by the Canadian Armed Forces and compete to receive phased development funding on their solutions. Brash Inc.’s work on this project is already in motion, starting in April of 2022.
About Brash Inc.
Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, with offices in Chicago, and Brno, Czechia, Brash Inc. is a product development firm that offers expert design and engineering services for clients around the world looking to bring a new product or device to market.
For more information, please visit www.brashinc.com or contact michelle@brashinc.com for direct inquiries.
About IDEaS
IDEaS is a defence innovation program which invests in research and technology aimed at meeting the demands of today’s complex global defence and security environment. The program enables Canada to deliver the capabilities needed for a strong and agile military by providing financial support to foster innovation through contracts, contribution agreements and grants. The IDEaS program helps innovators by supporting analysis, funding research, and developing processes that facilitate access to knowledge. It also supports testing, integration, adoption, and acquisition of creative solutions for Canada’s defence and security communities.
To learn more, please visit the IDEaS webpage www.canada.ca/Defence-IDEaS
