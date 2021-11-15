Wyoming Outdoor Expo returns to Casper

Schools invited to plan for field trip

Cheyenne - The largest celebration of Wyoming’s wildlife and wild places is back in-person for 2022. The Wyoming Outdoor Expo returns to the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper May 5-7. Educators from across the state are invited to reserve space for their classes now.

“Expo is a free event appropriate for students in all grades,” said Ashley Leonard, Game and Fish conservation education coordinator. “Plan now for a memorable field trip this upcoming spring.”

Game and Fish reserves Thursday, May 5, and Friday, May 6, from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. for school groups to attend Expo with a customized, rotational schedule. Interested teachers must register their student groups/classes by April 8. Grants for transportation costs are available.

Following two years of holding the event online due to COVID-19, Game and Fish is looking forward to being back in-person.

“The best experience for kids is hands-on. That’s where exploring and learning happens and how future conservationists become inspired to care deeply about Wyoming’s outdoors,” said Kathryn Boswell, hunter and angler participation coordinator.

At Expo, students will find themselves immersed in engaging activities like canoeing, archery, touching fish eggs and learning about fish hatcheries, seeing live animals, learning about wildlife and habitat management, dissecting a fish, solving a wildlife crime mystery, learning about outdoor safety, orienteering with a map and compass, bird watching, how to use binoculars and much more.

Educators with questions may contact Ashley Leonard at (307) 777-4535 or ashley.leonard@wyo.gov.

The Wyoming Outdoor Expo is an event hosted in partnership between Game and Fish and the Wyoming State Parks’ Office of Outdoor Recreation. More details, vendor and volunteer sign-up and a full schedule of events will be posted at wyomingexpo.com.

