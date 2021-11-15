GIOSTAR and Cellebration Life Sciences Honor World Diabetes Day
On the 30th Anniversary of World Diabetes Day, GIOSTAR & Cellebration Continue Developing a Curative Treatment to Make Type 2 Diabetes a Thing of the Past
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GIOSTAR, the Global Institute of Stem Cell Therapy and Research, in partnership with Cellebration Life Sciences, Inc. are jointly recognizing the 30th anniversary of World Diabetes Day. The day is celebrated annually to recognize the birthday of Sir Frederick Banting, who discovered insulin 100 years ago this year. Cellebration is in the process of obtaining U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval to conduct Type 2 Diabetes Clinical Trials focused on the development of a stem cell-based treatment.
— Tim Kopatich, Chief Executive Officer of Cellebration
More than 463 million people in the world are diagnosed with diabetes, and GIOSTAR and Cellebration Life Sciences are committed to finding curative treatments for type 2 diabetes. Access to care is the theme for this year’s World Diabetes Day.
“Cellebration’s advanced technology and expert team are working diligently to discover a cure for type 2 diabetes,” said Tim Kopatich, Chief Executive Officer of Cellebration. “Combined with the more than 20 years of groundbreaking research from our partners at GIOSTAR, we have opened the door to unlimited possibilities on how we approach diabetes treatment.”
Cellebration’s Chairman and Co-Founder Dr. Anand Srivastava has several videos on their YouTube page discussing their groundbreaking research and explaining the science behind the revolutionary regenerative medicine treatment.
“Stem cell therapy has the potential to eliminate so much suffering from the world,” said Dr. Srivastava. “We are eager for the Type 2 Diabetes Clinical Trials to commence so we can move towards a lasting cure. While current treatments mask the symptoms and temporarily relieve suffering, we hope to remove the burden of constant medical treatments which impact daily life.”
Dr. Srivastava is the world-renowned authority and one of the pioneers responsible for starting the field of stem cell research in the U.S. He has been associated with leading universities and research institutions including The Salk Institute for Biological Studies, The University of California San Diego (UCSD), and The University of California Los Angeles Medical College (UCLA). Dr. Srivastava has developed several research programs, been widely published and credited in numerous revered scientific journals, and has been credited with several first time groundbreaking discoveries. Along with a group of scientists at UC Irvine and the Christopher Reeve Foundation, they were responsible for the first clinical trial approved by the FDA in the world to use stem cells to treat spinal-cord injury in humans.
To learn more about GIOSTAR or Cellebration Life Sciences and the research behind regenerative medicine and stem cell therapy, please visit https://www.giostar.com/ or https://www.cellebrationlifesciences.com.
