PennDOT Encourages Motorists to Use the Free 511PA Tool to Check Road Conditions

​Montoursville, PA – With winter weather here, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) encourages motorists to “Know Before You Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com.

“511PA provides motorists the tools they need to be prepared before they get on the roadway,” said District Executive Sandra Tosca, P.E. “511PA helps motorists to make decisions regarding alternate routes, adding extra time to their travel, or if they should remain at home.”

PennDOT maintains nearly 40,000 miles of state-administered roadway and 25,400 bridges, which translates to approximately 95,000 snow lane miles. During the winter months, the public can find plow-truck locations and details of when the state-maintained roadways were last treated by selecting the “Plow Trucks” in 511PA.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.gov/District3.

Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

###