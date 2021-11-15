National Center for Children and Families Celebrates the Opening of its Newest Affordable Housing Program in Takoma Park

The National Center for Children and Families (NCCF) announces the grand opening of its new affordable housing property in the City of Takoma Park.

BETHESDA, MARYLAND, USA, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Center for Children and Families (NCCF) announces the grand opening of its new affordable housing property at 7906 Flower Avenue in the City of Takoma Park. A ribbon cutting will take place at the address at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. The President of NCCF’s Board of Trustees, Lewis I. Askew Jr. will join prominent officials Montgomery County Executive, Marc Elrich, City of Takoma Park Mayor, Kate Stewart, and City of Takoma Park Councilmember Jarrett Smith to speak in celebration of NCCF’s latest contribution to the community.

NCCF’s Flower Avenue is a completely renovated 9-unit apartment building in beautiful and family-friendly Takoma Park. These refurbished, attractive units will serve a mix of families who earn at least 50% below Montgomery County's median household income and who need permanent affordable housing with easy access to excellent schools, transportation, commuter routes, and employment opportunities. The neighborhood has stores, restaurants, parks, and a diverse community that will ultimately offer a better quality of life for residents who struggle to support and care for their children in this educated, affluent, and highly diverse County.

“To increase affordable housing, Montgomery County is focusing efforts on the needs of severely rent-burdened tenants,” said DHCA Director Aseem Nigam. “And that’s who is being supported here at NCCF Flower Avenue. We continue to apply every available policy lever and financial asset to increase the number of dedicated, affordable housing units and maximize reductions in housing costs. Flower Avenue is a small, but significant, part of the solution to our affordable housing challenge.”

In this affluent region, there is still a great need to address housing inequality, and ensure access to the resources necessary to build family self-sufficiency. The families moving into these apartments may have been pushed out of their homes or are escaping abuse, and frequently suffer from the effects of systemic poverty. Lack of stable housing during childhood does incredible and lasting damage. Housing stability is crucial to preventing child developmental delays. In addition to affordable homes, services available to residents at the Flower Avenue property will include counseling, education, guidance, and life skills to prime these families for success, and give them the opportunity to heal and grow. Having safe, stable and affordable housing in the City of Takoma Park will allow them to plant roots and thrive with the many family-oriented amenities that are readily available. NCCF excels at designing cutting-edge programs that empower people to design their own future and flourish within their own community.

About The National Center for Children and Families (NCCF)

It is the century-old mission of the National Center for Children and Families to empower the larger community to ensure that all of its children, youth and families receive the resources they need to become successful and contributing members. With more than 21 programs throughout the National Capital Region, we envision a society in which children and youth live in sustained, supportive communities, which reinforce the integrity and unity of the family. NCCF reinforces the ability of the community to take care of its own. To gain more information on NCCF and its programs, visit: www.nccf-cares.org.