Brotherhood Crusade - Thanksgiving Grab & Go

Brotherhood Crusade logo

With LA Dodgers Foundation, Acts Inspired by Mookie, AIDS Healthcare Foundation, Councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson, Magic Johnson Enterprises & SEIU 2015

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 15, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- WHO:Brotherhood Crusade in partnership with the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation, Acts Inspired by Mookie, AIDS Healthcare Foundation, Councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson, Magic Johnson Enterprises and SEIU 2015.WHAT:Thanksgiving Grab and Go - Drive Thru Free Food Basket Distribution.Thanksgiving bags will contain a 16lb turkey, dressing mix, green beans, corn, mash potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce, cornbread mix and a dessert. Each family will also receive a kit with PPE supplies from UCLA Health, the official health partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers. St. John’s Well Child and Family Center will provide Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccinations and Booster shots. For covid safety, participants must observe social distancing rules, wear masks and drive thru only (must remain in cars).WHEN:Wednesday, November 17, 202110:30am - 1:30pm PSTWHERE:ALGIN SUTTON RECREATION CENTER8800 S Hoover St, Los Angeles, CA 90044CONTACT:Stacy Hill-Williamsswilliams@brotherhoodcrusade.org(323) 846-1649(###)