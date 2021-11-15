Submit Release
Brotherhood Crusade - Thanksgiving Grab & Go

With LA Dodgers Foundation, Acts Inspired by Mookie, AIDS Healthcare Foundation, Councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson, Magic Johnson Enterprises & SEIU 2015

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WHO:
Brotherhood Crusade in partnership with the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation, Acts Inspired by Mookie, AIDS Healthcare Foundation, Councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson, Magic Johnson Enterprises and SEIU 2015.

WHAT:
Thanksgiving Grab and Go - Drive Thru Free Food Basket Distribution.
Thanksgiving bags will contain a 16lb turkey, dressing mix, green beans, corn, mash potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce, cornbread mix and a dessert. Each family will also receive a kit with PPE supplies from UCLA Health, the official health partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers. St. John’s Well Child and Family Center will provide Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccinations and Booster shots. For covid safety, participants must observe social distancing rules, wear masks and drive thru only (must remain in cars).

WHEN:
Wednesday, November 17, 2021
10:30am - 1:30pm PST

WHERE:
ALGIN SUTTON RECREATION CENTER
8800 S Hoover St, Los Angeles, CA 90044

CONTACT:
Stacy Hill-Williams
swilliams@brotherhoodcrusade.org
(323) 846-1649

Stacy Hill-Williams
The Brotherhood Crusade
+1 323-974-7398
email us here
