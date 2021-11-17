Musician and Entertainer, Valerie Sassyfras Offers Wacky, Fun-Filled Holiday Shows For All Ages

As an entertainer, Valerie Sassyfras is out of this world! From Louisiana's festivals to your front porch, Valerie Sassyfras entertains all ages! Valerie Sassyfras loves to make her audience smile and add a little sass to their lives! Valerie Sassyfras’s Horny and Lazy Christmas Spectacular is December 16, from 8 pm to 11 pm at the Old Point Bar in Algiers, LA

NEW ORLEANS, LA, USA, November 17, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ready to be "sassed"? Meet Valerie Sassyfras , a one-woman band of accordion, mandolin, and keyboard with villainously hip choreography and a visual style that will leave one with psychedelic after burn. From her "Yardi Parties" to her annual "Horny and Lazy Christmas Spectacular", Sassyfras offers her crowds a unique and unforgettable musical experience. Her wacky, fun-filled holiday shows for all ages and infectious personality are a perfect combination for putting the "merry' back in Christmas.Now in her eighth year performing throughout Louisiana, recently opening for electronic musician and YouTuber, Marc Rebillet. Her annual holiday gig since 2015 at the Old Point Bar , transformed into "Valerie Sassyfras's Horny and Lazy Christmas Spectacular" three years ago. The show includes her outrageously fun performance, kicking it up on stage while wearing a onesie to dancing with a pickle. "I want everyone to pull out their most fabulous Christmas ensemble or ugly sweater and prepare for a T-Rex of a good time on December 16th from 8 to 11 pm. It’s guaranteed to be a naughty good time!," she says. The Old Point Bar is located 545 Patterson Road, Algiers Point, LA.As an added incentive for her fans, aka "Sassers", to attend the Horny and Lazy Christmas Spectacular, Sassyfras is raffling off one of her signature "Yardi Parties". Growing in popularity because of social distancing and the coronavirus pandemic, "Yardi Parties" are a great way to connect with your neighbors and show them your moves.Sassyfras's breakout hits “Girl’s Night Out,” “Hide the Pickle,” and “T-Rex & Me,” earned her the spotlight on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, MTV’s Ridiculousness, and twice on America’s Got Talent. Known locally for her Sassy Sunday brunches at Monkey Monkey Coffee and Tea from 8 am to 12 pm, she appeals to all ages. "I love making people forget their troubles, have a laugh and enjoy life," Sassyfras says. "It's fun to add a little sass to your life".A marvelous musician and entertainer with Louisiana roots, Sassyfras's life story was featured in a documentary, “Nobody May Come,” which won Best Cinematography at the 2020 New Orleans Film Festival. The documentary follows her life from childhood to present and describes how dedicated she is to her craft. Here is what her fans, Jess and Charlotte, posted about her video, "My wife and I came to see your documentary tonight at the NOFF. We've been big fans of yours for years and have seen you on many occasions. I just wanted to let you know how inspirational you are. Hearing your story and seeing how driven you are to put your best performance out there has been one the highlights of these crazy times we are living in. Thank you for bringing so many people together and putting a smile on all of our faces. You rock!!"Sassyfras's music is featured in a smorgasbord of videos on her YouTube channel as well as Spotify. If you plan to attend her shows, its a good idea to brush up on her magical lyrics so you can sing along.

