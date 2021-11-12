2021-11-12 10:53:01.533 Monthly Lottery Proceeds Provide $34.7 Million for Education

2021-11-12 10:53:01.533

More than $34.7 million in profits from the sale of Missouri Lottery tickets has been sent to the Lottery Proceeds Fund for public education. This is the fifth regular transfer of Fiscal Year 2022, bringing the total to more than $175.4 million to date.

Lottery proceeds make up approximately 3-4% of the state’s funding for public education – an effort shared by local, state and federal governments.

In FY21, the Lottery generated $345 million for vital education programs, including A+ scholarships. Complete information about Missouri Lottery proceeds, including the specific programs benefited in each county, can be found in the “Where the Money Goes” section.