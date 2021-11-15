Secretary of State’s Office Revises Records Disposition Authority

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Monday, November 15, 2021 – MONTGOMERY, AL – Secretary of State John H. Merrill is pleased to announce the revision of the Alabama Secretary of State’s Records Disposition Authority. This is a comprehensive update of the guidelines for our records procedures.

A records disposition authority is a guide that outlines how government agencies determine the length of time that records will be kept and maintained. The Alabama Legislature requires that all state agencies have a current records disposition authority document.

We would like to extend our gratitude to Department of Archives and History Director Steve Murray and his staff for their guidance and assistance during the revision process.

Secretary Merrill stated, “We are excited to announce the preparation of this document, which will increase transparency and accountability within the Office of the Secretary of State. An educated and informed public will lead to an engaged and impactful community in this state.”

For more information, visit https://www.sos.alabama.gov/government-records/records-disposition-authority.

