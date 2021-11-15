Women’s Shelter org, Residents of High Prairie in Alberta, Canada Thank Iglesia Ni Cristo for Generous Donations

Iglesia Ni Cristo minister, Brother Voltaire Tamisin (fourth from left) presents to Darlene Moostoos, Executive Director of Sucker Creek Women’s Emergency Shelter, the $3,000 cheque donation of the INC on October 30, 2021 during the Church’s Aid To Humanity event. Residents of High Prairie gather during the Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) Aid To Humanity event conducted through the Church’s charitable arm, the Felix Y. Manalo Foundation. The INC held various socio-economic activities in different communities worldwide this October 2021. A portion of the 500 care packages neatly prepared for distribution to residents of High Prairie, Alberta, Canada on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in connection with the Worldwide Aid To Humanity initiative of the Iglesia Ni Cristo.

$3,000 and 500 care packages were donated to Women’s Emergency Shelter and residents of High Prairie during the INC’s ‘Aid To Humanity’ event in October.

HIGH PRAIRIE, AB, CANADA, November 15, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) or Church Of Christ donated 500 care packages to residents of the town of High Prairie, in Alberta, Canada and also handed a $3,000 cheque donation to Sucker Creek Women’s Emergency Shelter on Saturday, October 30, 2021.Darlene Moostoos, Executive Director of Sucker Creek Women’s Emergency Shelter, thanked the Church Of Christ for the generous donations and kindness to their community, particularly the women and children under the shelter’s care.“I’m just overwhelmed, I’m so grateful I don’t know how to express it. It’s gonna help all these women and children...When I heard about this Aid To Humanity of course I was willing to come but I wasn’t prepared for the generosity I got today,” she remarked.This charity event sponsored by INC congregations in northern Alberta is in line with its Worldwide Aid To Humanity initiative marking the birth anniversary of INC Executive Minister Brother Eduardo V. Manalo on October 31.High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk, expressed his thanks to Brother Eduardo V. Manalo for uplifting the spirits of the people in rural areas through the Church’s various humanitarian acts.“I think it’s wonderful being able to uplift the spirits and I think this is a great way to do it and I know oftentimes things like this happen in the bigger centres, the big cities, in Edmonton, so seeing it come to the smaller and more rural communities I think is wonderful and will be very well appreciated,” he said.Through the Church’s charitable arm, the Felix Y. Manalo Foundation, the INC continues to support various socio-economic activities in different communities worldwide — from blood donation drives to establishing eco-farming sites and conducting livelihood as well as resettlement programs to help those in need — whether INC members or not.The Iglesia Ni Cristo was registered in the Philippines on July 27, 1914 by its first Executive Minister, Brother Felix Y. Manalo. Since then, the Church has spread to 159 countries and territories around the world, with its members coming from 148 ethnic backgrounds. The rapid growth of the Church is spearheaded by the dynamic leadership of its current Executive Minister, Brother Eduardo V. Manalo.###About the Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) or Church Of ChristFor more about the Church and its activities, please visit www.iglesianicristo.net and https://incmedia.org/press-room/

