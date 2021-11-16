ESFI Announces New Chair and Members of the Board

Lorraine Carli, Vice President of Outreach and Advocacy for the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and ESFI Chair

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI) recently appointed Lorraine Carli as Chair of ESFI’s Board of Directors. Ms. Carli succeeds Ruppert Russoniello, whose two-year Chairman of the Board term has expired.

“It has been a pleasure working with Mr. Russoniello as Chairman of ESFI’s Board of Directors to advance our mission of driving the 5.8 workers injured or killed in electrical accidents daily down to zero,” said ESFI President Brett Brenner. “I look forward to continuing this work with Ms. Carli as she begins this new role.”

Ms. Carli is a long-standing member of the ESFI Board of Directors and has been pivotal to ESFI’s efforts in spreading electrical safety awareness. Ms. Carli is Vice President of Outreach and Advocacy for the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and oversees media, public affairs, and advocacy activities; the organization’s magazine NFPA Journal; and NFPA’s, Public Education, Wildfire, and US/Canada Regional Operations Divisions.

“ESFI plays a unique and critical role in advancing electrical safety in the home and the workplace by bringing together companies and organizations committed to reducing loss. I am proud to work in this new capacity with the Board and staff to move electrical safety even further ahead,” said Ms. Carli.

Ms. Carli also serves on the Board of Directors for the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, is President of the Home Fire Sprinkler Coalition, and is immediate past president of the Board of Directors for The Phoenix Society for Burn Survivors.

ESFI also recently appointed Joy Ditto of the American Public Power Association (APPA), Milan Dotlich of Underwriters Laboratories (UL), Matt Hockman of Eaton, Debra Phillips of the National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA), and Stephanie Voyda of the Edison Electric Institute (EEI) to its Board of Directors. The directors comprising ESFI’s Board are senior management representatives from a number of organizations dedicated to providing electrical safety information to the public, communities, and the workforce. The four incoming directors bring a new perspective about electrical utilities, manufacturing, and certification to the Board.

ESFI’s Board of Directors helps to achieve ESFI’s mission of reducing the number of workplace and residential electrical injuries happening yearly down to zero. For a complete list of ESFI’s Board of Directors, visit esfi.org/board-of-directors.

ABOUT ESFI

ESFI is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to promoting electrical safety at home and the workplace. For more information and to use ESFI’s free resources throughout your community, visit esfi.org.

