Zennify grows executive team with new Vice President of Sales and Chief Revenue Officer
The executives bring decades of Salesforce and financial services expertise to Zennify.SACRAMENTO, CA, USA, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zennify, a leading Salesforce consulting firm, announced today the addition of Joe Lanier as the new Vice President of Sales, Americas. As a former Salesforce Regional Vice President, Lanier joins Zennify with extensive Salesforce and leadership expertise to continue the immense growth the company has experienced over the last year.
Since 2009, Lanier has been part of the Salesforce ecosystem; first as a VP of Sales at Appirio where he led ISV sales initiatives and services sales and then as a senior member of the platform sales team at Salesforce. Having started his career in software engineering, Lanier has held leadership positions in pre-sales consulting, professional services, sales, and volunteer organizations.
Another appointment to the executive leadership team, Heather Rhyne-Christensen has been promoted to Chief Revenue Officer at Zennify.
With inside experience working on digital transformation in banking, Rhyne-Christensen brings her decades of expertise in financial services and business leadership to Zennify to scale the company’s approach, using Salesforce as the flexible technology backbone of transformation. Rhyne-Christensen is a proven leader in the industry. She currently serves on the Salesforce Partner Advisory Board and recently spoke at the Salesforce Women in Banking event.
“We are thrilled to expand our executive leadership team with the addition of Joe and Heather’s far-reaching industry expertise,” said Zennify’s co-founder and CEO, Manvir Sandhu. “Joe’s extensive Salesforce and Enterprise leadership experience and Heather’s track record in financial services enable us to scale our approach to digital transformation and build more industry-focused accelerator tools for digital experiences across touchpoints.”
After a year of momentous growth, which includes reaching over 620 Salesforce certifications, being recognized by Salesforce as a Financial Services Cloud expert, earning a spot on the annual Inc. 5000 list and, being named one of Sacramento Business Journal’s Best Places to Work, Zennify plans to grow its headcount and continue to scale its consulting practice in the year ahead.
About Zennify
Zennify is an award-winning tech consulting firm that delivers impeccable solutions not only for its customers, but the community at large. As a top Salesforce and nCino partner with a 4.9/5 Customer Satisfaction Rating and investment from Salesforce Ventures, Zennify has a reputation for successfully leading complex digital projects in the financial services vertical. Zennify proudly gives 1% of all project costs back via community service and also earned a spot on this year’s Inc. 5000.
