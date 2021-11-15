Gen2 Technologies (MNIZ) Announces New Equity Stakes and Team Member
SPARKS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gen2 Technologies Inc. (the ”Company”) (OTC:MNIZ) is pleased to announce the following developments:
1) Gen2’s equity stake in NFT Sports (NFT sports collectibles and generative NFTs) rises from 5% to 10%.
2) Gen2 also takes a 25% equity stake in NFT Factory (positioned to be a go-to source for efficient and volume creation of NFTs for artists, musicians and the general public).
3) The equity stakes are in exchange for strategic consideration with no cash exchanging hands nor debentures being registered at this time as a pretext to consummating the arrangements.
4) Mr. Stefan Petersen joins Gen2 Technologies as Head of NFTs and Digital Tokens and Cryptocurrencies. He is an NFT and digital currencies specialist with a history of successfully creating NFTs. Stefan is currently the Head of Proposition at NFT Sports, and he is also the co-founder of The Capital, a social media platform that allows people to monetize their personal brand. He is a strong believer in the power of NFTs, blockchain and monetization through new technologies. Stefan is a Danish national, age 26, and he has a bachelor's degree in economics from SDU in Kolding, specializing in entrepreneurship and innovation.
We would like to welcome Stefan to the Gen2 family as it is management’s belief that he represents a very strong addition to our team and reflects very strongly our emphasis on creating a team of bright, hard working and good people around which shareholders can see superior wealth creation going forward.
For further queries, please feel free to email the Company at: michael.kovacocy@gen2technologies.com
Gen2 Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: MNIZ), aims to be a leader in the next phase of the digital age. Leveraging a portfolio of Intellectual Property (IP) covering camera, radio, distribution and blockchain technology, Gen2 Technologies will offer a superior user experience addressing a number of use cases across consumer, corporate and governmental end-markets. Our innovative first-mover Iris Media Network, employing our miniature body-worn Iris cameras, is positioned to disrupt the market for sports content and social media. Our IP focused on eKYC and best of breed aim / click / capture of still and video imagery directly into blockchain-enabled native format aims to address the high-potential of use cases such as digital COVID vaccination cards and superior NFT creation and management platforms.
The foregoing contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements often contain words such as "will," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "is targeting," "may," "should," ''poised,'' and other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are made based upon management's current expectations and beliefs and are not guarantees of future performance. Our actual business, financial condition or results of operations may differ materially from those suggested by forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties which include, among others, those described in any of our other filings with the SEC. In addition, such statements could be affected by risks and uncertainties related to: (i) commercialization of our newly-acquired helmet camera, (ii) continuing development and protection of our intellectual property, (iii) unexpected industry competition, (iv) the need to raise capital to meet business requirements, and (v) our ability to sell our products in order to generate revenues. Forward-Looking Statements are pertinent only as of the date on which they are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-Looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Any future public statements or disclosures modifying any of the forward-looking statements contained in or accompanying this news release, will be deemed to supersede such statements in this news release.
Contact:
michael.kovacocy@gen2technologies.com
http://twitter.com/@Gen2Technologi1
(440) 597-6150
Daniel Serruya
