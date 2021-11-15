Motion Controls Robotics, Inc (MCRI) joins Mobile Industrial Robots’ (MiR) Certified System Integrator (CSI) program

AMRs Available for Manufacturing Floor Available with a hook for towing jobs - Towing capacity: 500 kg / 1100 lbs

Motion Controls Robotics forms partnership with top Autonomous Mobile Robot manufacturer, MiR, to offer the best customized solutions for every application.

FREMONT, OHIO, USA, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Motion Controls Robotics, Inc (MCRI) designs, builds, and integrates the highest quality robotic automation systems for a variety of industries. Building on decades of background experience, MCRI integrates robot systems to provide complete end-of-line applications, fulfillment solutions, and general material handling automation that offers the newest Industry 4.0 connectivity options.

Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) develops and markets the industry’s most advanced line of collaborative and safe autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) that quickly, easily, and cost-effectively manage internal logistics, freeing employees for higher-value activities.

The current business environment is seeing myriad operational and labor challenges and companies are finding automation solutions, like AMRs, are giving them the competitive advantage, they need. MCRI sought out this partnership because MiR offers a variety of safe AMR models that meet the varying needs of industries and fulfillment centers alike. The models are designed to optimize logistics throughout the entire production chain, from the warehouse to the delivery of goods.

This partnership means MCRI will be able to offer customers safe, collaborative, autonomous mobile robots to increase efficiency of operations and, at the same time, see a rapid return on investment. MiR’s Certified System Integrators have the knowledge to implement collaborative, autonomous mobile robots into facilities needing anywhere from a small material handling solution to large, full factory transporting.

“Adding the Mobile Industrial Robots’ product line to our existing End of Line Solutions, Fulfillment and Distribution Center automation efforts, along with our Industry 4.0 connectivity packages, gives us a unique advantage in the industry,” said Scott Lang, President & CEO of MCRI.

MCRI is developing a Customer Solution Center in their Fremont, Ohio headquarters for demonstrating the MiR AMR’s capabilities to customers interested in adding this type of automation to their systems. To arrange a demonstration for 2022 and find out more about the varied use of AMRs, contact sales@mcri-us.com or learn more at Autonomous Mobile Robots.

About Motion Controls Robotics, Inc.

Motion Controls Robotics (MCRI) provides solutions for customers by designing and building turn-key end of line applications, fulfillment solutions, and general material handling automation. MCRI offers unmatched capabilities to elevate companies to the next tier of Industry 4.0 by combining automation expertise with full plant and front office connectivity interfacing with ERP/WMS systems. MCRI has been implementing robotic automation since 1995, is a Certified Servicing Integrator for FANUC America, and Certified Integrator by the Association for Advancing Automation (A3) (formerly Robotics Industry Association).

About Mobile Industrial Robots

Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) develops and markets the industry’s most advanced line of collaborative and safe autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) that quickly, easily and cost-effectively manage internal logistics, freeing employees for higher-value activities. Hundreds of mid-sized through large multinational manufacturers and logistics centers, along with several hospitals around the world, have already installed MiR’s innovative robots. Founded and run by experienced Danish robotics industry professionals, MiR is headquartered in Odense, Denmark, and in 2018, was acquired by Teradyne, the leading supplier of automated test equipment. As a first mover in the field, MiR has quickly established a global distribution network in more than 60 countries, with regional offices in New York, San Diego, Singapore, Frankfurt, Barcelona, Tokyo and Shanghai.

