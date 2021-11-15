AUSTIN AMERICAN-STATESMAN NAMES COBRA LEGAL SOLUTIONS A WINNER OF THE GREATER AUSTIN TOP WORKPLACES 2021 AWARD
This is a testament to Team Cobra and the great collaboration that exists throughout the organization.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cobra Legal Solutions has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2021 honor by Austin American-Statesman Top Workplaces Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party researcher. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.
"We are proud to be recognized as one of the top places to work in Austin," said Candice H. Corby, Chief Executive Officer for Cobra. "This is a testament to Team Cobra and the great collaboration that exists throughout the organization."
Cobra is proudly committed to hiring practices and a culture that promotes transparency, inclusion, and diversity. Cobra provides opportunities to exceptional talent and a safe work environment that fosters achievement, encouragement, and success.
ABOUT COBRA LEGAL SOLUTIONS
Cobra’s diverse team of like-minded professionals combine deep experience in eDiscovery, contracts and due diligence, document review, legal research, and technology to deliver consistent, measurable results for corporate legal departments and their outside counsel. Through a Value Sourcing approach and judicious use of technology assistance, we can significantly reduce the cost and risk in the business of law.
Based in Austin, TX, Cobra Legal Solutions is proud to be 89% diverse with a workforce that is 63% female worldwide. Cobra offers unique opportunities to exceptional talent and provides a safe work environment that fosters achievement and promotes professional growth. Named to the 2020 Inc 5000 list of America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies, Cobra Legal Solutions is trusted by thousands of legal professionals each day from some of the world’s largest companies and law firms.
For more information, visit cobralegalsolutions.com.
