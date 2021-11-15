DC Department of Employment Services Director Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes Recognizes Importance of Hiring Veterans

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Department of Employment Services Director Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes visited a Miller and Long jobsite today to meet with veterans and employers to discuss employment and workforce development needs. In observance of Veterans Day, Dr. Morris-Hughes encouraged District businesses to prioritize veterans in their hiring practices and encouraged veterans looking for work to reach out to DOES. “Veterans made a tremendous sacrifice on our behalf,” said Director Morris-Hughes. “At DOES, veterans receive Priority of Service. We place them at the front of the line and work tirelessly to meet their needs as they look for work or training. We encourage veterans to visit with us and employers to help us in prioritizing those who served. Our veterans should know Mayor Bowser, DC government, and DOES stand with you as you pursue your fair shot at fulfilling, meaningful employment.” DCNetworks is an online job board managed by DOES that allows job seekers to connect with District employers. Both veterans who are looking for work and employers seeking to hire hard working, committed staff are encouraged to utilize this free service. Veterans can schedule an appointment at American Job Centers for career services case management at their convenience and a DOES staff member will help with their job search. The District of Columbia Disabled Veteran Outreach Program assists veterans facing significant barriers to employment develop an action plan to address those challenges and case management services that connect veterans with community-based aid, in addition to work readiness supports.