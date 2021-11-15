Submit Release
News Search

There were 565 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,374 in the last 365 days.

Northbound Route 28 Ramp to Northbound Route 8 Overnight Closures Begin Tonight in Etna

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing overnight closures on the northbound Route 28 ramp to northbound Route 8 in Etna Borough, Allegheny County, will begin tonight, Monday night, November 15 weather permitting.

The ramp that carries traffic from northbound Route 28 to northbound Route 8 will close to traffic weeknights from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Friday night, November 26. Crews from Boschung America will conduct anti-icing system maintenance work. Ramp traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detour

  • From northbound Route 28, take the Exit 5A ramp to South Route 8/RD Fleming Bridge/Sharpsburg (62nd Street Bridge)

  • At the stop sign, turn left onto Bridge Street

  • Turn right onto Butler Street

  • Turn right onto Kittanning Street

  • Follow to Route 8

  • End detour

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

You just read:

Northbound Route 28 Ramp to Northbound Route 8 Overnight Closures Begin Tonight in Etna

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.