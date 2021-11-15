Northbound Route 28 Ramp to Northbound Route 8 Overnight Closures Begin Tonight in Etna

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing overnight closures on the northbound Route 28 ramp to northbound Route 8 in Etna Borough, Allegheny County, will begin tonight, Monday night, November 15 weather permitting.

The ramp that carries traffic from northbound Route 28 to northbound Route 8 will close to traffic weeknights from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Friday night, November 26. Crews from Boschung America will conduct anti-icing system maintenance work. Ramp traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detour

From northbound Route 28, take the Exit 5A ramp to South Route 8/RD Fleming Bridge/Sharpsburg (62nd Street Bridge)

At the stop sign, turn left onto Bridge Street

Turn right onto Butler Street

Turn right onto Kittanning Street

Follow to Route 8

End detour

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

