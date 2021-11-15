Submit Release
News Search

There were 532 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,329 in the last 365 days.

Statement by HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on Withdrawal of HHS Policy on Laboratory-Developed Tests

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Food and Drug Administration are committed to helping ensure that COVID-19 tests are accurate, reliable, and available. Today, as part of that commitment, HHS is withdrawing a policy established during the previous administration that limited FDA’s ability to address certain problematic COVID-19 tests.

The policy, first announced on August 19, 2020, related specifically to “laboratory developed tests” (LDTs). An LDT is a type of test that is generally designed, manufactured, and used in a single laboratory. The policy directed FDA not to require premarket review for LDTs, including premarket approval (PMA) or clearance (510(k)), and emergency use authorization (EUA), even in situations where they have poor performance.

By withdrawing the policy, HHS is helping to ensure that COVID-19 tests work as intended. Effective today, HHS no longer has a policy on LDTs that is separate from FDA’s longstanding approach in this area.  

Today, FDA also updated its policies for COVID-19 tests, including COVID-19 LDTs. These policies take into account the importance of test availability, reliability, and accuracy.

To read the FDA press release, please visit: https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/coronavirus-covid-19-update-fda-updates-test-policies-help-ensure-accuracy-and-reliability-tests-and

You just read:

Statement by HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on Withdrawal of HHS Policy on Laboratory-Developed Tests

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.