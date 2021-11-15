Automotive world undergoes rapid tech transformations

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The in-depth research of the latest automotive software development trends uncovers the key tech drivers that will move the technology in the following years. The leading position take IoT and blockchain technologies together with AI and Big data trends. Through the whole period of existence of the automotive industry, now this branch is exposed to changes it has never been undergoing before.

Uncover 7 transformative automotive software trends:

Autonomous vehicles

The expansion of electrification of transport and the introduction of ADAS (Advanced driver-assistance systems) according to Gartner’s report, has greatly influenced the issues with electronics. The future of the vehicle directly depends on the data processing systems. To support such systems with a large amount of data, and increase the data flow capacity, AI technologies are actively integrated into the development process.

Advanced connectivity

Many embedded devices installed in vehicles are Bluetooth cellular and WiFi embedded. Active incorporation of secure coding practices are aimed at busting the possibility of data leaks as well as security attacks and strengthening functional safety.

Over the air (OTA) updates

Through the establishment of an upgrading vehicle development center, it is possible to upgrade the vehicle software and ECU(electronic control units).

Shared mobility data

Shared mobility, electrification, and technology convergence have fully reshaped the perception of the automotive industry.

Reduce architectural complexity (Decoupled architecture, Service-oriented architecture)

Lack of modularity and complex designs rise the necessity to trace errors to specific software modules and development teams and increase standardization and modernization to keep the software complexity manageable.

User-centered design techniques

Iteration to new software offering with end-users using the customer’s data with less time spent to define customer requirements.

Open-source software (OSS) strengthening

Utilization of the certified software reduces risks and supports all safety requirements.

