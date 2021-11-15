Submit Release
News Search

There were 529 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,326 in the last 365 days.

Southeast Georgia Shooters: New Shooting Range Open in Camden County

Get ready shooters! Two Rivers Gun Range, located in extreme southwest Camden County, officially opens to the public on Friday, Nov. 12.  

It is one of more than 40 public archery and/or shooting ranges currently available in Georgia.

“We are excited to welcome everyone to Two Rivers Gun Range,” said Gary Blount, Chairman, Camden County Board of Commissioners. “The facility is an asset to our community and something for shooters to enjoy. We appreciate the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and their contributions to make this facility a reality.”

Staff at this new range eagerly await your visit. Some of the exciting features include:

  • Pistol Range: 20 stations: 15-25- yard range with Reactive Steel Targets.
  • Rifle Range: 12 stations: 50, 100 and 200- yard range featuring digital “live” Kongsberg Target Systems.

This range will serve as a resource for area shooting enthusiasts. Hours for the range are Tuesday-Saturday (9 am – 6 pm) and Sunday (1 – 6 pm). Memberships, day passes, gift cards, and merchandise are available for purchase at the range office.  

The renovation work done here today was made possible by hunters and shooters. The Wildlife Restoration Program, which funded a large portion of this project, is a federal program funded by hunters and shooters through excise taxes on the equipment they purchase and use, such as firearms, ammunition and archery equipment.

For more information on the Two Rivers Gun Range, visit https://www.camdencountyga.gov/1098/Two-Rivers-Gun-Range. For more information on ranges available in Georgia, visit http://georgiawildlife.com/AllRanges

###

You just read:

Southeast Georgia Shooters: New Shooting Range Open in Camden County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.