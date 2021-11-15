EMS FDNY Help Fund Receives Donations from Financial Services Firms In Honor of 20th Anniversary of 9/11
Ninety One logo
Non-profit asks NY Firms Consider EMS FDNY for its Giving Tuesday Contributions
We at the EMS FDNY Help Fund share a special thanks to Ninety One and Xponance for their recognition and donations to jump start our Giving Tuesday campaign during the 20th Anniversary of 9/11.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The EMS FDNY Help Fund, a 501(c)(3) qualified nonprofit dedicated to assisting members of the FDNY EMS experiencing hardship, announces its new Giving Tuesday Campaign. The FDNY EMS responds to more than 4,000 calls to 911 each day, and have played a vital role during the current COVID crisis and ongoing recovery. These dedicated life-saving professionals have responded to more than 1 million calls already this year.
— Danielle Gustafson
While politicians and the public are quick to express gratitude to the city’s First Responders, the reality is that many struggle to meet basic needs. The mission of the Fund is to ensure the security of New York City’s Emergency Medical Technicians and Paramedics and their families in the event of death, injury, illness or hardship. Donations from businesses and individuals are what keeps the fund thriving and able to serve the EMS population.
Ahead of Giving Tuesday, the EMS FDNY Help Fund marks this 20th Anniversary year of September 11, 2001, with an invitation to New York businesses to make a special effort to help those who have served so many.
“As a long-time resident of NYC at the time of the 9/11 attacks, I was constantly aware of the dedication and sacrifice of the city’s first responders in that time of crisis,” shares Danielle Gustafson, Executive Director of EMS FDNY Help Fund. “Once again, EMS members are taking great personal risk to help ease the suffering and lead the City out of the COVID crisis. The Fund is committed to helping these individuals but can’t do it without the support of engaged corporate partners and neighbors.”
Ninety One, and Xponance, both investment management firms, are inaugural corporate sponsors with donations made in honor of the 20th Anniversary of September 11. The call is out to encourage NY firms and residents to consider joining these financial leaders in making donations leading up to Giving Tuesday.
“Ninety One is proud to contribute to the EMS FDNY Help Fund to honor these dedicated brave men and women bringing life-saving support, peace and relief to our communities,” stated Philip Anker, CEO of Ninety One North America.”
“Xponance, Inc. is honored and humbled to support the members of the EMS-FDNY, who risk their lives every day in the service of all New Yorkers”, said Tina Byles Williams, Founder and CEO of Xponance, Inc.
Ms. Gustafson added, “We at the EMS FDNY Help Fund share a special thanks to Ninety One and Xponance and many others for their recognition and donations to jump start our Giving Tuesday campaign during this 20th Anniversary year as we both reflect and look forward."
Firms and individuals interested in supporting an often overlooked part of New York City’s first responder community can contact:
Danielle Gustafson
Executive Director, EMS FDNY Help Fund
danielle.gustafson@emsfdnyhelpfund.com (917) 748-9586
About the EMS FDNY Help Fund
The EMS FDNY Help Fund mission is to ensure the security of our Emergency Medical Technicians and Paramedics and their families in the event of death, injury, illness or hardship. The EMS FDNY Help Fund is a 501(c)3 charitable organization and all donations are tax deductible, as allowable under the law. Individuals looking to support our heroes on the frontline can help by donating at emsfdnyhelpfund.com.
About Ninety One
Ninety One is an independent, active global asset manager dedicated to delivering compelling outcomes for its clients.
About Xponance, Inc.
Xponance, Inc. is a diverse, woman and 100% employee owned multi-strategy firm offering emerging and diverse multi-manager capabilities, as well as active and passive equity, fixed income and alternative solutions.
Danielle Gustafson
EMS FDNY Help Fund
+1 917-748-9586
danielle.gustafson@emsfdnyhelpfund.com