Lieutenant Alison Russo was the second FDNY EMS to die in the line of duty in the last five years

Lt. Alison Russo in on the scene of a 911 call and FDNY portrait.

Lt. Alison Russo in Action and in Service to NYC.

EMS FDNY Help Fund logo

“FDNY EMS work is challenging to our members on a daily basis - both mentally and physically. Alison made the Supreme Sacrifice while serving our city.”

— Vincent Variale, EMS FDNY Help Fund Chairman
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lieutenant Alison Russo was stabbed and killed on Thursday, September 29, 2022, in the afternoon while working at FDNY EMS Station 49 in Queens. At approximately 2:20pm, Lt. Russo was on duty in the vicinity of 20th Avenue and Steinway Street in Astoria near her station’s quarters. She was stabbed multiple times in an unprovoked attack. She was transported in critical condition to Mt. Sinai Queens Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Lt. Russo worked out of Station 49 in Astoria and lived on Long Island. She joined the FDNY as an EMT in March 1998 and was promoted to a paramedic in 2002 before becoming a lieutenant in 2016.

Lt. Russo worked out of numerous EMS stations through her career, including Station 20, Station 17, Station 16, Station 45, Queens Tactical Response Group and Station 49. She was a 25 year veteran and was awarded several commendations for her response to WTC on 9/11, excellent duty and bravery.

Funeral arrangements for Lt. Alison Russo are as follows:

The wake will be Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 and Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022
2-4 and 7-9
Commack Abbey Funeral Home
96 Commack Rd
Commack, NY 11725

Wednesday, Oct. 5. 2022 - funeral services will be held at CW Post Tilles Center:
720 Northern Blvd
Brookville, NY 11548
11am

In Lieu Of Flowers Please Make Donations To:


EMS FDNY Help Fund
P.O. Box 604362
Bayside, NY 11360-4362
917-748-9586
https://emsfdnyhelpfund.com/

Little Shelter Animal Rescue & Adoption Center
33 Warner Rd
Huntington, NY 11743
631-368-8770
https://www.littleshelter.org/


FDNY EMS members looking for support as we process the Line of Duty death of Emergency Medical Service Lieutenant Alison Russo: Please e-mail Star of Life - they are ready to provide EMS FDNY Help Fund supported, free confidential counseling services:
Sol-counseling@emsfdnyhelpfund.com.


The EMS FDNY Help Fund is a 501(c)(3). The funds that we raise are designated expressly for the Emergency Medical Technicians & Paramedics of the FDNY. Our mission is to ensure the security of our Emergency Medical Technicians and Paramedics and their families in the event of death, injury, illness or hardship. Individuals looking to support our heroes on the frontline can help by donating at www.emsfdnyhelpfund.com.


Danielle Gustafson
EMS FDNY Help Fund
+1 917-748-9586
email us here

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.