Lieutenant Alison Russo was the second FDNY EMS to die in the line of duty in the last five years

FDNY EMS work is challenging to our members on a daily basis - both mentally and physically. Alison made the Supreme Sacrifice while serving our city.” — Vincent Variale, EMS FDNY Help Fund Chairman

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, October 3, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lieutenant Alison Russo was stabbed and killed on Thursday, September 29, 2022, in the afternoon while working at FDNY EMS Station 49 in Queens. At approximately 2:20pm, Lt. Russo was on duty in the vicinity of 20th Avenue and Steinway Street in Astoria near her station’s quarters. She was stabbed multiple times in an unprovoked attack. She was transported in critical condition to Mt. Sinai Queens Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.Lt. Russo worked out of Station 49 in Astoria and lived on Long Island. She joined the FDNY as an EMT in March 1998 and was promoted to a paramedic in 2002 before becoming a lieutenant in 2016.Lt. Russo worked out of numerous EMS stations through her career, including Station 20, Station 17, Station 16, Station 45, Queens Tactical Response Group and Station 49. She was a 25 year veteran and was awarded several commendations for her response to WTC on 9/11, excellent duty and bravery.“FDNY EMS work is challenging and dangerous. Alison made the Supreme Sacrifice while serving our city.”-Vincent Variale, EMS FDNY Help Fund ChairmanFuneral arrangements for Lt. Alison Russo are as follows:The wake will be Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 and Tuesday, Oct. 4, 20222-4 and 7-9Commack Abbey Funeral Home96 Commack RdCommack, NY 11725Wednesday, Oct. 5. 2022 - funeral services will be held at CW Post Tilles Center:720 Northern BlvdBrookville, NY 1154811amIn Lieu Of Flowers Please Make Donations To:EMS FDNY Help FundP.O. Box 604362Bayside, NY 11360-4362917-748-958633 Warner RdHuntington, NY 11743631-368-8770FDNY EMS members looking for support as we process the Line of Duty death of Emergency Medical Service Lieutenant Alison Russo: Please e-mail Star of Life - they are ready to provide EMS FDNY Help Fund supported, free confidential counseling services:Sol-counseling@emsfdnyhelpfund.com.The EMS FDNY Help Fund is a 501(c)(3). The funds that we raise are designated expressly for the Emergency Medical Technicians & Paramedics of the FDNY. Our mission is to ensure the security of our Emergency Medical Technicians and Paramedics and their families in the event of death, injury, illness or hardship. Individuals looking to support our heroes on the frontline can help by donating at www.emsfdnyhelpfund.com