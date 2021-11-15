Flint’s Light’N Up Cannabis Co. Gifting 1000 (!) Turkeys This Thanksgiving
The local veteran-owned company gives back to people in Flint in a big way
The last couple of years have been tough on everyone and if we can get 1000 families smiling and enjoying a meal at the Thanksgiving table this year, it will be a successful effort”FLINT, MI, USA, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Light’N Up Cannabis Company is excited to bring Thanksgiving happiness and 1000 turkeys to people in the Flint area. The cannabis company is partnering with the HERO Project USA and the Cannabis Equity Fund to provide the birds to families and individuals. The turkey gifting takes place on Saturday, November 20 from 10 AM to 8 PM at the provisioning store located at 4184 Pier North Boulevard in Flint. Along with the turkeys, there will be complimentary coffee, hot chocolate and other non-THC items provided by participating vendors for people picking up a bird or just shopping at the store.
— Kyle Cohee
“We’re a locally-owned, veteran-owned cannabis business with deep roots in Genesee County. We wanted to do something meaningful for our patients and customers that have been so loyal to us—and to help the community at large. The last couple of years have been tough on everyone and if we can get 1000 families smiling and enjoying a meal at the Thanksgiving table this year, it will be a successful effort,” said Kyle Cohee owner and founder of Light’N Up.
Light’N Up Cannabis Co. requires that each person receiving a turkey be 18 years or older and sign a liability waiver and provide an email or texting address.
Participating Vendors
This special turkey drop is made possible by Light’N Up Cannabis Co., Ubaked, Goldkine, Pyramid, MKX, New Genetics, Monster Extracts, WonderBrett, Grown Roque, Natural Stress Solution, Wyldfire, Leaflink, Frosted Farms, Shattered Thoughts, Select, Apollo Organics, Narvona, Alpine Market, OutFront Media, All Green Transport, Coffee Beanery and Tuck Storage.
About Light’N Up Cannabis Co.
Light’N Up was founded in 2017 by three friends that reside in Genesee County, Michigan. Light’N Up is Michigan’s premier cannabis retailer and is Michigan’s only locally-owned/veteran-owned cannabis provisionary. The company is licensed to sell both medical and recreational cannabis products.
About The Hero Project
The Hero Project USA raises donations to support Michigan veteran charities through the sale of Hero-branded products. Working with local small businesses, our goal is to connect them to local charities that support veteran causes, helping to solve problems like homelessness, poverty, domestic abuse, drug abuse, PTSD and suicide.
About The Canna Social Equity Fund
The Canna Social Equity Fund is a community foundation that was created specifically for the cannabis industry to give back to its community and help move forward social equity efforts that support equitable development and entrepreneurship in the cannabis industry.
