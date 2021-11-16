Private Investigator Approved for ICC Professional Investigators List
EINPresswire.com/ -- New South Wales, Australia - November 12, 2021 - A local legal professional is among the latest names to be added to the International Criminal Court's Professional Investigators List.
As of November 2021, David Mandrake will be approved to help the ICC with their investigations across the world and to provide legal counsel and representation in the international court.
The ICC's list is a group of qualified and accredited individuals who have been passed to work alongside the ICC in their international investigations, and inclusion on this list is a high honor for anyone working in the legal field. David Mandrake — a private investigator and security professional operating in New South Wales — applied for inclusion on this list as part of his global outlook in the field of law. Well versed in Australian law, as well as in the legal codes of the United Kingdom and in his country of origin, the United States, David has displayed an international focus across his entire career, and has maintained a worldwide scope.
By joining the prestigious Professional Investigators List, David is putting his international experience to excellent use. This is also a way for him to demonstrate his commitment to upholding what is good and right on a global scale, as well as proving the quality of his services and expertise for domestic clients here in Australia.
To join the ICC's list, applicants must meet the requirements laid out in regulation 137 (2) of the ICC's Regulations of Registry. This means they must have proven their competence across criminal and international laws and legal procedures in a manner that meets all of the ICC's strict requirements. They must also be able to show evidence of at least one decade of work within criminal investigations on a domestic or international level. David Mandrake fits the bill well, thanks to a long career spent in the legal field and to his experience in working on operations and investigations in the USA, UK, and in Australia.
Over the past twenty-five years, David has worked with a large caseload of clients, handling legal investigations and documentation for lawyers and law firms. David also spent a number of years serving as a private detective in Boston's Bay State Detective Agency. And, before that, he worked as a constable and special police officer in Massachusetts. These diverse roles gave him a strong understanding of the legal system and its codes and requirements.
David formed Guardian Security and Investigations PTY LTD in 2014 — a private investigations service with operations across the world — from his own native USA to his adopted nations of the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand.
It has been a diverse and wide-ranging career thus far for David Mandrake, and this is something that the ICC's approval and accreditation board would certainly have taken into account upon receiving his application. With inclusion on the list now secured, David can look forward to a new chapter in this increasing trans-national and trans-continental career, as he prepares to apply his skills, capability, and experience to work on new projects, alongside the ICC's investigation teams.
David Mandrake
As of November 2021, David Mandrake will be approved to help the ICC with their investigations across the world and to provide legal counsel and representation in the international court.
The ICC's list is a group of qualified and accredited individuals who have been passed to work alongside the ICC in their international investigations, and inclusion on this list is a high honor for anyone working in the legal field. David Mandrake — a private investigator and security professional operating in New South Wales — applied for inclusion on this list as part of his global outlook in the field of law. Well versed in Australian law, as well as in the legal codes of the United Kingdom and in his country of origin, the United States, David has displayed an international focus across his entire career, and has maintained a worldwide scope.
By joining the prestigious Professional Investigators List, David is putting his international experience to excellent use. This is also a way for him to demonstrate his commitment to upholding what is good and right on a global scale, as well as proving the quality of his services and expertise for domestic clients here in Australia.
To join the ICC's list, applicants must meet the requirements laid out in regulation 137 (2) of the ICC's Regulations of Registry. This means they must have proven their competence across criminal and international laws and legal procedures in a manner that meets all of the ICC's strict requirements. They must also be able to show evidence of at least one decade of work within criminal investigations on a domestic or international level. David Mandrake fits the bill well, thanks to a long career spent in the legal field and to his experience in working on operations and investigations in the USA, UK, and in Australia.
Over the past twenty-five years, David has worked with a large caseload of clients, handling legal investigations and documentation for lawyers and law firms. David also spent a number of years serving as a private detective in Boston's Bay State Detective Agency. And, before that, he worked as a constable and special police officer in Massachusetts. These diverse roles gave him a strong understanding of the legal system and its codes and requirements.
David formed Guardian Security and Investigations PTY LTD in 2014 — a private investigations service with operations across the world — from his own native USA to his adopted nations of the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand.
It has been a diverse and wide-ranging career thus far for David Mandrake, and this is something that the ICC's approval and accreditation board would certainly have taken into account upon receiving his application. With inclusion on the list now secured, David can look forward to a new chapter in this increasing trans-national and trans-continental career, as he prepares to apply his skills, capability, and experience to work on new projects, alongside the ICC's investigation teams.
David Mandrake
Guardian Security and Investigations
+61 2 8488 3110
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other