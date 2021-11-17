Cornell Sathguru Announces its 16th Edition of Seed Industry Program SIP2022
The 16th edition of the Seed Industry Program brought to you by Cornell Sathguru Executive Education
Great Opportunity to learn from Best & World’s Renowned faculty in Agriculture with Practical Relevance”INDIA, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cornell University & Sathguru announces the 16th edition of the Seed Industry Program from 31st January – 5th February 2022 - A digitally delivered live program for the seed industry professionals.
— Stacy Nafula Mwangala, Syngenta (SFSA), Kenya
The global seed industry is undergoing significant transformation due to rapid strides made in traits development, traits convergence, the smarter reach of products to growers, and the application of information analytics for strategic business growth. This has triggered considerable challenges and opportunities for those who are on the path of technology, smart strategy, alliances, and consolidation in the seed sector globally. Innovation has enabled durable growth opportunities in this sector more than any other in the Agri input space.
The course brings a perfect blend of exposure to technological, strategic, regulatory, and market elements through an intensive 6-day exposure.
Highlights of the program:
• A deeper understanding of the business growth drivers, research management, technology access through licensing and business restructuring
• Identifying and understanding the emerging trends of seed development and delivery in a public-private partnership model
• Enhancing product development process through conventional breeding and through biotechnology applications including gene editing and seed coating.
• Discussion on regulatory mechanisms and market access factors
• Exposure to Valuation Principles and Valuation Metrics for Seed Industry
• Focus on Mobile Agri & IT Solutions in the Seed sector
• Sessions led by world-renowned Faculty from Cornell University & Sathguru, with decades of research and experience in the Seed sector. (Link for faculty)
• Case studies that bring new paradigm thinking among participants on demonstrated models for accelerated innovation and absorption
• The course facilitates interaction and networking opportunities with participants from across the globe
Our past participants have found the program immensely insightful to prepare themselves to integrate multi-faceted variables in their growth plan and efforts to enhance competitive advantage
Who will gain from participation?
Senior managers from functional engagement – Strategy, Research, Regulatory, Marketing, and Finance.
Cornell and Sathguru:
Cornell University and Sathguru Management Consultants have been associated for over two decades in providing Executive Education in Food & Agri sector globally. Sathguru, as an associate of Cornell, is engaged in executive capacity building and research in several regions worldwide.
Program Details:
• Dates: 31st January – 5th February 2022
• Delivery Mode: Web-based live Training
• To download brochure & Program details, visit https://www.sathguru.com/seed/index.html
To Register:
http://121.241.54.144/cee/participant?chk1=SEED
Ms. Hemalatha Vijayaraghavan
Cornell Sathguru Executive Education
+91 98490 53386
hema@sathguru.com
Cornell Sathguru Executive Education: Seed Industry Program - SIP 2022