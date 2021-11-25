Teeth Straightening in Just Four Months From ALIGENERCO Canada
Canadian teledentistry company ALIGNERCO has reduced the treatment time for tooth-straightening down to between four to six months.
The process was very easy and convenient for me. The customer service was top notch with answering all my questions throughout the program.”STONEY CREEK, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to customer demand, teledentistry company ALIGNERCO Canada has dropped its tooth-straightening treatment time down to four to six months when using regular clear aligners, from a previous time of eleven months. Customers using NightOnly clear aligners can now expect straighter teeth within six to eight months.
One customer, Brian, commented, "The process was very easy and convenient for me. The customer service was top notch with answering all my questions throughout the program. I recommend this to anybody who wants to have their teeth straightened."
ALIGNERCO Canada provides a teledentistry service. This means that customers don't have to visit a physical dentist for their tooth-straightening treatment. Customers opting for ALIGNERCO's aligners are sent the materials to take dental impressions. These impressions are then used to create customized aligners that gradually straighten the teeth over a period of a few months.
A team of ALIGNERCO advisors is on hand to answer any queries that customers might have at any stage of the treatment process. Their services include video calls to assist customers in taking accurate impressions if additional help is needed.
Customers can choose from standard clear aligners or NightOnly clear aligners. Standard clear braces are worn during the day and are ideal for people who want fast results. When in position, the aligners are virtually undetectable. NightOnly clear aligners require only limited wear during the daytime, which is ideal for some customers.
The aligners have no wires and can be removed for oral hygiene purposes (unlike traditional wire braces that are fixed into position). This allows customers to maintain the very highest standards of hygiene and reduces the risk of decay that accompanies the use of fixed, wire braces.
Clear aligners are non-invasive, removable by the customer and well-tolerated by the majority of people. The customized fit that ALIGNERCO offers ensure comfort as well as fast results.
Whichever type of alignment you decide on, ALIGNERCO offers a fast, convenient and personalized service to help you enjoy straighter, more even teeth.
ALIGNERCO - Canada is committed to proactively responding to customer needs. When it was identified that customers wanted faster treatment times, ALIGNERCO responded by devising a treatment protocol that delivers results in as little as four months. The reduction in treatment time puts the company's invisible braces treatment time in line with that of their competitors.
The company provides a cost-effective alternative to traditional orthodontic services, without compromising on the quality or effectiveness of the results. Their direct-to-customer aligners are made individually to meet the needs of each patient.
ALIGNERCO is rated "excellent" on Trustpilot, obtaining 4.6 stars for 607 reviews.
Customers can pay for their clear braces either in full or using one of the two instalment plans that ALIGNERCO offer. In addition to pricing competitively, ALIGNERCO is currently offering a Black Friday money-off deal - customers will receive $450 off any of the treatments that ALIGNERCO offers.
