New President of TU Braunschweig visits Leibniz Institute DSMZ

Prof. Dr. Jörg Overmann, Prof. Dr. Angela Ittel, Bettina Fischer (from left to right)

Most diverse bioresource collection in the world welcomes Prof. Dr. Angela Ittel

BRAUNSCHWEIG, LOWER SAXONY, GERMANY, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Friday, 5 November 2021, the new President of the Technische Universität Braunschweig, Prof. Dr. Angela Ittel, visited the Leibniz Institute DSMZ-German Collection of Microorganisms and Cell Cultures GmbH on the Science Campus Braunschweig-Süd. During her two-hour inaugural visit, the TU President informed herself at the DSMZ about the main areas of work in the collection, research and services of the most diverse bioresource collection in the world.

In a discussion with the dual management of the DSMZ, Prof. Dr. Jörg Overmann and Bettina Fischer, and the Chairman of the Scientific Advisory Board of the DSMZ, Prof. Dr. Dieter Jahn (Managing Director of the Institute of Microbiology of the TU Braunschweig), the TU President informed herself about the fundamental aspects of the Leibniz Institute and its work.

This was followed by discussions with the researchers who, in addition to their work at the DSMZ, are also appointed as professors at the TU: Dr Yvonne Mast, Dr Ulrich Nübel, Dr Michael Pester (all Institute of Microbiology) and Dr Laura Steenpaß (Institute of Zoology).

At the end of her inaugural visit to the DSMZ, Prof. Dr. Angela Ittel took a guided tour to learn about various areas such as the cultivation of bioresources, the sequencing unit and the fully automated ampoule warehouse. Many of the DSMZ's 79,000 bioresources are stored in this warehouse and distributed from there to researchers in more than 80 countries worldwide.

About the Leibniz Institute DSMZ

The Leibniz Institute DSMZ-German Collection of Microorganisms and Cell Cultures is the world's most diverse collection of biological resources (bacteria, archaea, protists, yeasts, fungi, bacteriophages, plant viruses, genomic bacterial DNA as well as human and animal cell lines). Microorganisms and cell cultures are collected, investigated and archived at the DSMZ. As an institution of the Leibniz Association, the DSMZ with its extensive scientific services and biological resources has been a global partner for research, science and industry since 1969. The DSMZ is the first registered collection in Europe (Regulation (EU) No. 511/2014) and certified according to the quality standard ISO 9001:2015. As a patent depository, it offers the only possibility in Germany to deposit biological material in accordance with the requirements of the Budapest Treaty. In addition to scientific services, research is the second pillar of the DSMZ. The institute, located on the Science Campus Braunschweig-Süd, accommodates more than 79,000 cultures and biomaterials and has around 200 employees. www.dsmz.de

The Leibniz Association

The Leibniz Association connects 96 independent research institutions that range in focus from the natural, engineering and environmental sciences via economics, spatial and social sciences to the humanities. Leibniz Institutes address issues of social, economic and ecological relevance. They conduct knowledge-driven and applied basic research, maintain scientific infrastructure and provide research-based services. The Leibniz Association identifies focus areas for knowledge transfer to policy-makers, academia, business and the public. Leibniz institutions collaborate intensively with universities – including in the form of “Leibniz ScienceCampi” – as well as with industry and other partners at home and abroad. They are subject to a transparent, independent evaluation. Because of their importance for the country as a whole, the Leibniz Association Institutes are funded jointly by Germany’s central and regional governments. The Leibniz Institutes employ around 20,500 people, including 11,500 researchers. The financial volume amounts to 2 billion euros. www.leibniz-gemeinschaft.de