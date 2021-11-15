DCI Investigate West Burlington Homicide

November 14, 2021 WEST BURLINGTON, Iowa – On November 14, 2021, at approximately 3:14 PM, West Burlington Police were dispatched to Pat Klein Park, 631 Swan Street, West Burlington, Iowa, for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, police discovered an eighteen year old victim that was shot. The eighteen year old victim was transported to the South East Iowa Regional Medical center where he was declared deceased. Law Enforcement took into custody a juvenile related to the investigation. Law Enforcement does not believe there is any risk to the public at this time.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was requested to respond to the scene and conduct an investigation. The investigation is ongoing and DCI is being assisted by the West Burlington Police Department, Burlington Police Department, Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, and the Iowa State Patrol.

The investigation is ongoing. Those with information related to the shooting are asked to contact the West Burlington Police Department.