Traffic Notification Moretown and Waitsfield

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Middlesex Barracks

News Release - Traffic Notification

VT Route 100 in the area of Meadow Rd Waitsfield to the Moretown town line is currently shutdown to due to a motor vehicle accident

At this moment there is not a time estimate to when the road will be back open . Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

Thank you

VSP Middlesex