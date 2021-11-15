Submit Release
News Search

There were 70 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,864 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks // MV Crash, DUI 2 (Refusal), Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B404665

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shaughnessy                         

STATION: Rutland                  

CONTACT#:(802)773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: November 13, 2021 at 1737 hours 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Messer Hill Road, Plymouth VT

VIOLATION: DUI #2 (refusal), Criminal DLS

 

ACCUSED: Peter Courtney                                                

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plymouth, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/13/2021 at approximately 1737 hours, Vermont State Police received a

report of a single-vehicle crash on Messer Hill Road in the Town of Plymouth,

Vermont.

 

Vermont State Police arrived on the scene and determined that Peter Courtney was

operating a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee when he drove off the roadway on Messer

Hill Road and rolled the Jeep.  Further investigation revealed that Courtney had

been drinking and had a criminally suspended license. He was subsequently taken

into custody and transported to the Rutland State Police Barracks for

processing.

 

Courtney was later released with a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear

in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division, on November 30, 2021, at

0800 hours to answer the above charges. 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

Rutland Barracks // MV Crash, DUI 2 (Refusal), Criminal DLS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.