Rutland Barracks // MV Crash, DUI 2 (Refusal), Criminal DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B404665
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shaughnessy
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#:(802)773-9101
DATE/TIME: November 13, 2021 at 1737 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Messer Hill Road, Plymouth VT
VIOLATION: DUI #2 (refusal), Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Peter Courtney
AGE: 59
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plymouth, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 11/13/2021 at approximately 1737 hours, Vermont State Police received a
report of a single-vehicle crash on Messer Hill Road in the Town of Plymouth,
Vermont.
Vermont State Police arrived on the scene and determined that Peter Courtney was
operating a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee when he drove off the roadway on Messer
Hill Road and rolled the Jeep. Further investigation revealed that Courtney had
been drinking and had a criminally suspended license. He was subsequently taken
into custody and transported to the Rutland State Police Barracks for
processing.
Courtney was later released with a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear
in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division, on November 30, 2021, at
0800 hours to answer the above charges.
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.