Rutland Barracks // MV Crash, DUI 2 (Refusal), Criminal DLS

CASE#: 21B404665

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#:(802)773-9101

DATE/TIME: November 13, 2021 at 1737 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Messer Hill Road, Plymouth VT

VIOLATION: DUI #2 (refusal), Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Peter Courtney

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plymouth, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/13/2021 at approximately 1737 hours, Vermont State Police received a

report of a single-vehicle crash on Messer Hill Road in the Town of Plymouth,

Vermont.

Vermont State Police arrived on the scene and determined that Peter Courtney was

operating a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee when he drove off the roadway on Messer

Hill Road and rolled the Jeep. Further investigation revealed that Courtney had

been drinking and had a criminally suspended license. He was subsequently taken

into custody and transported to the Rutland State Police Barracks for

processing.

Courtney was later released with a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear

in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division, on November 30, 2021, at

0800 hours to answer the above charges.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.