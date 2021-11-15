Derby Barracks / DUI #3
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A503906
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: (802)334-8881
DATE/TIME: 11/13/2021 @ approximately 0123 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Holbrook Bay Commons in the Town of Newport Center
VIOLATION: DUI #3
ACCUSED: James Leblanc
AGE: 54
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Center, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Derby Barracks were searching for a vehicle involved in an unrelated incident in the Town of Newport Center, Vermont. While searching, Troopers observed a parked running vehicle with a male sleeping in the operator’s seat, partially on the roadway leading to Holbrook Bay Commons. Subsequent investigation revealed that Leblanc, the operator of the vehicle had displayed signs of impairment. Leblanc was arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported without incident to the Vermont State Police – Derby Barracks for processing. Leblanc was later transported to Northern State Correctional Facility with a criminal citation to appear in Orleans County Court.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/15/2021 @ 1300 hours
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: Held until 0% BAC
MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.