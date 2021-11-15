Submit Release
Derby Barracks / DUI #3

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A503906

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy                           

STATION: Derby                

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 11/13/2021 @ approximately 0123 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Holbrook Bay Commons in the Town of Newport Center

VIOLATION: DUI #3

 

ACCUSED: James Leblanc                                              

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Center, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Derby Barracks were searching for a vehicle involved in an unrelated incident in the Town of Newport Center, Vermont. While searching, Troopers observed a parked running vehicle with a male sleeping in the operator’s seat, partially on the roadway leading to Holbrook Bay Commons. Subsequent investigation revealed that Leblanc, the operator of the vehicle had displayed signs of impairment. Leblanc was arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported without incident to the Vermont State Police – Derby Barracks for processing. Leblanc was later transported to Northern State Correctional Facility with a criminal citation to appear in Orleans County Court.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/15/2021 @ 1300 hours           

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility    

BAIL: Held until 0% BAC

MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

