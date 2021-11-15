Derby Barracks / DUI #3

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A503906

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881

DATE/TIME: 11/13/2021 @ approximately 0123 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Holbrook Bay Commons in the Town of Newport Center

VIOLATION: DUI #3

ACCUSED: James Leblanc

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Center, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Derby Barracks were searching for a vehicle involved in an unrelated incident in the Town of Newport Center, Vermont. While searching, Troopers observed a parked running vehicle with a male sleeping in the operator’s seat, partially on the roadway leading to Holbrook Bay Commons. Subsequent investigation revealed that Leblanc, the operator of the vehicle had displayed signs of impairment. Leblanc was arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported without incident to the Vermont State Police – Derby Barracks for processing. Leblanc was later transported to Northern State Correctional Facility with a criminal citation to appear in Orleans County Court.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/15/2021 @ 1300 hours

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: Held until 0% BAC

MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.