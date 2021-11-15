Fw: Traffic Notification Moretown and Waitsfield
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Middlesex Barracks
News Release - Traffic Update
VT Route 100 in the area of Meadow Rd Waitsfield to the Moretown town line is back open, Meadow Rd is still closed.
At this moment there is not a time estimate to when the road will be back open . Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Middlesex Barracks
News Release - Traffic Notification
VT Route 100 in the area of Meadow Rd Waitsfield to the Moretown town line is currently shutdown to due to a motor vehicle accident
