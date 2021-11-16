Fethiye Falcons Hunting Turkish Players

Fethiye Falcons RLFC

Fethiye Falcons Are Looking For A New Rugby League Star

FETHIYE, MUGLA, TURKEY, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fethiye Falcons RLFC are about to embark on their debut season under TRL banner in Turkey and with that brings a challenge to the newly formed Rugby League team...

Where do you find the next Turkish Rugby League Icon?

The club are holding a talent identification process in order to find new players for the squad ahead of the season in 2022.

An on-field session will be held in Fethiye and will target the key areas of strength, speed, agility and fitness.

No previous experience of Rugby League is required and athletes from other sports are being encouraged to apply on WhatsApp (+90 551 038 62 42).

Players who are successful in the process will then be invited to join Brad Roby's squad for their debut TRL campaign.

Last week, it was confirmed The Falcons would be in an expanded campaign alongside the best teams in Turkey. The registration process is about to start and although Fethiye Falcons won't be involved, there will be a 9's tournament in Istanbul on 28th November 2021 & 12th December 2021.

This news comes in a week where the Falcons signed Ibo Eyiden from Australia for the upcoming season...