Police Investigate a shooting in Pleasant Hill

November 14, 2021

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa - This is not a press release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety. It is being shared on behalf of the Pleasant Hill Police Department as a result of the Division of Criminal Investigation's assistance with this investigation.

On Sunday November 14, 2021, at approximately 0435 hours, the Pleasant Hill Police Department responded to the rear parking area of 720 Sherrylynn Blvd. for a person shot. Upon the arrival of responding Officers, they found one injured male. The male in his 40s was removed by EMS to Methodist Hospital with a gunshot wound. A person of interest was removed to the Pleasant Hill Police Station for questioning. At this time, no arrests have been made.

The investigation continues with the assistance of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Pleasant Hill Police Department at 515-265-1444.