Police Investigate a shooting in Pleasant Hill

November 14, 2021

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa - This is not a press release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety. It is being shared on behalf of the Pleasant Hill Police Department as a result of the Division of Criminal Investigation's assistance with this investigation. 

On Sunday November 14, 2021, at approximately 0435 hours, the Pleasant Hill Police Department responded to the rear parking area of 720 Sherrylynn Blvd. for a person shot.  Upon the arrival of responding Officers, they found one injured male.  The male in his 40s was removed by EMS to Methodist Hospital with a gunshot wound.  A person of interest was removed to the Pleasant Hill Police Station for questioning.  At this time, no arrests have been made. 

The investigation continues with the assistance of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.  Anyone with information is asked to call the Pleasant Hill Police Department at 515-265-1444.   

The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) is the largest law enforcement agency in the state. It includes six divisions and several bureaus, all working together with local, state and federal government agencies and the private sector, to keep Iowa a safe place by following our core values: leadership, integrity, professionalism, courtesy, service and protection. Divisions within the Iowa DPS: Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa State Fire Marshal Division, Iowa Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center, and Administrative Services Division. The Department of Public Safety is led by the Commissioner who is appointed by the Governor.

